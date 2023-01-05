Entertainment
Garages Executive Director Discusses Entrepreneurial Space Goals
Mike Raab (Communication ’12, Kellogg ’22) assumed the role of executive director of The Garage in October, following the resignation from the founder of the entrepreneurial space, Melissa Kaufman.
Prior to working for The Garage, Raab worked in venture capital for Sinai Ventures in Silicon Valley. He left in 2019 joining The Garage because he wanted to work for a place that would support a large group of students and young founders, he said.
Raab has since served as associate director of The Garage and founding director of its San Francisco branch. He also has wrote a book with Kaufman, “Founded: The No BS Guide for Student Entrepreneurs,” a reference guide for new entrepreneurs.
The Daily spoke with Raab about The Garage and his goals for the innovation hub.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness.
The Daily: What brought you to work for The Garage?
Raab: I am an elder from the North West. The Garage didn’t exist when I was a student, and entrepreneurship wasn’t very common on campus. I first heard of (The Garage) when I was working at a company in San Francisco and was so excited and impressed that the University had created this resource for students to explore and experience entrepreneurship.
The Daily: How has your past experience as a student at NU influenced your work at the Garage today?
Raab: When I was a student, there was even more of a culture of fear of failure. Students felt like there was a specific course they were supposed to take, and they felt like fewer students were taking risks or starting their own projects. What I’ve seen change coming back and working with The Garage is the normalization of being excited to (take risks), less fear of failure amongst the student body (and non-borrowing students) the typical paths that have existed in the past.
The Daily: Why should NU students interact and engage with The Garage?
Raab: The Garage is a resource for any student who wants to bring something new to life. It doesn’t have to be a scalable, scalable technology company. It doesn’t have to be software. It doesn’t have to be an app. We have all kinds of projects, from nonprofits to arts spaces to food and drink. For anyone with an idea they think should exist in the world, The Garage is both a community to help you get it done and (a) resources to help you take those first steps.
I think The Garage community is very positive and collaborative. No matter what you start, you’re going to encounter a bunch of hurdles and obstacles. Students who are a few steps ahead of you and have been here for a while are (some) of the greatest resources.
The Daily: What’s the biggest difference between your previous roles at The Garage and the Executive Director position you hold today?
Raab: When I was Director of (the San Francisco branch), I was alone in the Bay Area, fully focused on supporting Northwest alumni, founders, operators, and investors.
(In) the role of Associate Director, I directly supervised our programs. We’re actually launching an 11th program this quarter, aimed at first-generation students. As Executive Director, I oversee the entire team, as well as the vision for the future of the Garage.
The Daily: What are some of your goals as general manager of the Garage?
Raab: Continue to make The Garage more accessible and inclusive so that every student feels welcome to walk through the doors. Invite and support more students and the projects they are working on with the resources we also have.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @PavanAcharya02
Related stories:
— Mike Raab takes on executive director role at The Garage
— Captured: Under the Hood Preview: The Garage’s Undergraduate Projects
— Directors of The Garage publish “Founded”, a book for entrepreneurs
