Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan beats trolls in open Twitter Q&A

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a fun interaction with his fans on Wednesday, launching the #AskSRK on Twitter, which allowed members of the public to ask the star questions.
As he launched into the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Khan said the theme would be “Only funny answers, nothing serious to start the year. However, one fan clearly didn’t understood the message and pounced on the actor.
He began to troll the star, calling his latest film Pathaan a disaster and even suggested the superstar give up acting.
“‘Pathaan’ is already a disaster. Retire,” one Twitter user wrote.
But Khan, who is famous for his wit and charm, silenced the troll in his inimitable way. “Son, that’s not the way to talk to elders,” the actor advised.
Khan started the social media session with the message: achieved his 13th birthday on Twitter. It’s been fun with all of you and the fan clubs who love me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, reissues, expectations, unsolicited advice, and unsavory behavior to all of you, my best wishes for making a great life in the real world.
Another fan asked the actor if he could see Salman Khan in an appearance on Pathaan.
Khan replied, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai (Salman Khan) to come in the movie, use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the movie.”
Another fan asked, “Sir, people ask what’s the point of watching the Pathan movie.”
“Oh my God, these people are really deep. What is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything…? Sorry, I’m not such a deep thinker,” was the reaction of the ‘actor.
Several other fans also took to social media to interact with the star.
‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role, has been making headlines lately and has also faced boycott calls after the song Besharam Rang’, which features the actress in a bikini, went viral.
However, former censor board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani said the film had been “victimized by controversy”, according to a excluding tax report.
There are no guidelines that state that a color can be cut. You can suggest changes if there is vulgarity or obscenity, the report was quoted as saying.
Pathaan is set to release in Indian theaters on January 25.
