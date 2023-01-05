Actor Edward Norton learns that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother





The historian also told Edward that his ancestors owned slaves American actor Edward Norton recently learned of his family relationship with Pocahontas. During an appearance on the PBS show “Finding Your Roots,” the Fight Club actor discovered that the real Pocahontas, the 17th-century daughter of a Native American chief, was his great-grandmother. During the show, Mr Norton said there was a long-running rumor that growing up he heard stories about his family’s relationship with Native American heroine Pocahontas. After the show, it became a fact. “You have a direct written record, without a doubt, of a connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas,” the show’s host historian Henry Louis Gates told him. Jr. Host and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. added that the couple were married on April 5, 1614, in Jamestown, Virginia. He also shared that Pocahontas died three years later in Gravesend, England, while Rolfe died around March 1622. After the reveal, Norton appeared shocked and said, “It just makes you realize what a little… piece of all human history you are.” In a tweet, Gates wrote: “Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns his family traditions seem true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! “ Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family traditions seem to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! Tune in tomorrow night at @PBS at 8/7c for the premiere of Finding Your Roots!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023 The weekly show is all about exploring the ancestral history of celebrity guests. That wasn’t the only revelation, the historian also told the 53-year-old actor that his ancestors owned slaves. The PBS host revealed that Norton’s great-grandfather held “seven human beings in bondage”, including a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and five daughters. In response to this, Norton said, “The short answer is that these things are uncomfortable. Everyone should be uncomfortable with this.” He added: “It’s a judgment call on the history of this country and it has to be faced. When you read ‘Slave, 8,’ you just want to die.” Featured Video of the Day All UK students will study maths until they are 18: Rishi Sunak

