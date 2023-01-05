Colin Farrell and Emma Thompson on Loneliness and Legacy

Even though you didn’t have any scenes together, what were your impressions of each other?

Thompson: Well, I mean, I had seen Col in Scott Frank’s thriller. [Minority Report]. What was his name ?

Farrell: Shit. I should know that, shouldn’t I?

Thompson: Jesus, you were in this fucking thing!

Farrel: I blame the drugs!

Thompson: Anyway but I had seen you in a lot of stuff but I also knew you were a wild Irishman and I know it’s right up my alley so I was so thrilled to find out that this that you don’t seem to me to be at all, was angry. When I met you, you were just full of light somehow. Open and of course, complex and yes, problems. Who hasn’t and why not us? We are actors, to cry out loud. Where would we be if we had no problems? We would suck. But there was all this light coming from you and it was so beautiful. I know that even though we haven’t sat together in 10 years, if we did sit down, it would be like we saw each other yesterday. I think it’s a little bit Celtic, too. Is not it ?

Farrel: Totally. I think there is a tribalism that is not about separation, but about inclusion. Tribalism has that negative connotation, of course, and rightly so in the way that word has been used and abused culturally and socially, but there’s a tribalism where there’s a recognition of kinship, which is really deep, that defies genre, defies era, and it really goes further than I can ever trace an origin.

And I felt it with you. And your humor! The Irish have been accused of using humor to divert attention. I don’t think we use humor to deflect. I think we use humor to find our way to the truth, and that’s something that’s very clear to you. You’re incredibly funny, you’re so fast, all that obvious stuff. But it’s never casual. The truth always floats, at least at the periphery, if not at the very center of what you are joking about at any given moment. And it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful because it allows us to appreciate certain truths that you might share with us or experiences rather than feeling lectured or talked about or anything like that.

Thompson: I look at you inBanshees Oh my God, it broke my heart. It just broke my heart in two, just this heart, this kind of little heart walking around, completely vulnerable and nothing to protect it at all, really. And then so suddenly get hit, like watching Brendan [Gleeson]The character of you literally punches right in the heart. It’s so painful.

Farrel:It’s an opposite journey, isn’t it, from yours inGood luck? Yours is about an alarm clock. Yours is to come out of the darkness that can be experienced when oppression and repression are as strong as in your marriage, which does not mean that your marriage was loveless. Going from that to actually opening up, to realizing yourself through that most important channel, which I think is stronger and even bolder and braver and more emotionally connected for women than it is for men. We have our version, of course, not to get into a gender debate, but it’s about your character coming to life on its own and the beauty of life as it can make it. experience.