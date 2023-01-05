Entertainment
Disney World plans major dining and entertainment additions
Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one has more rides, experiences, and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day.
Whether you’re giving your kids or grandkids a formative experience, or going on a Spring Break adventure with your best friend, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water, and stock up on from time to time.
While we wouldn’t say Disney theme parks can be exhausting, it’s important that you support yourself before you make the trek from Splash Mountain to Tomorrowland.
While you can usually just grab a quick hot dog from a stand at almost any Disney theme park, there are also plenty of options for seating in case you need to get up.
Disney theme parks are always a work in progress, and there’s apparently always a renovation going on somewhere or a new ride in development. Disney’s dining experiences are also constantly changing, and Chef Mouse has a lot to offer guests this year.
Here are some new additions and adjustments to expect in 2023, as noted by Theme Park Tourist.
Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Fans of Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been hearing about a new barbecue addition to Toy Story Land for years now. After years of delay, the Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set to open this spring. It will apparently be served family style and will be located near a newly installed rodeo area located near the Woody Toy Story entrance sign.
The Disney theme park Imagineers worked with Pixar animators and designers to bring a variety of fun touches to the restaurant, including comic strips about the adventures of Woody, a crayon-supported steam train and game boards featuring beloved characters from the “Toy Story” movies. Rodeo stars from the movie Jessie, Trixie and Bo Peep with her sheep Billy, Goat and Gruff will all be in attendance.
Carousel Café at Disney’s Boardwalk
Disney has also launched a swanky new cafe near the Boardwalk Resort at Disney World, in case you need to wake up.
Carousel Coffee, slated to open in the coming weeks, will serve both specialty drinks and pastries for breakfast to all early risers, including:
- Black Cherry Mocha Iced Blended Coffee
- Cinnamon Roll Iced Blended Coffee
- Nitro cold brew coffee
- Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade
- Crunchy raspberry danish
- Vintage Mickey and Minnie sugar cookie
- banana bread
- Croissant, Blueberry Muffin
- Chocolate muffin
- NJ crumb cake
Trader Sam’s Grog Cave at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Listen, we’re sure your kid or grandkid is awesome and all, but kids have so much energy that you might need to responsibly take over, at least a little.
Well, the great new limited-edition tiki mug, featuring Jose from the Enchanted Tiki Room, was introduced at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. You’ll need to drop by Grog’s Cave after 3pm to get a bracelet to buy this big boy, which costs $50.
Your options include the Manu Aloha (which features Leblon cachaça, pineapple, lime, mint, and agave garnished with a slice of lime) or, if you’re feeling extra-responsible, the non-alcoholic Blame It On The Samba (which includes Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, Pineapple, Lime, Mint and Agave topped with a fresh Orchid).
Dinner in Tokyo at EPCOT
It’s not all good news on the Disney restoration front right now. While Disney World’s EPCOT invites guests to travel anywhere in the world without leaving Central Florida, an option will no longer be an option in the immediate future. Tokyo Dining will close for a multi-month renovation and is expected to reopen this summer.
Takumi-Tei at EPCOT
But if you just have to eat high-end Japanese food next time you’re in Tokyo, you’re in luck. But it will cost you dearly.
Takumi-Tei is set to introduce two new multi-course omakase meals, an omnivore (and which will include wagyu steak, roast duck and Chilean sea bass) for $250 and a plant-based option for $150.
Meals are available Thursday through Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and are available by appointment.
Fantastic ! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
After a long break, the nightly spectacle of lights and fireworks Fantasmic! Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But it’s not just about lights in the sky, there are also themed Fantasmic! meal plan for several restaurants in the park.
- 50s Prime Time Cafe – $51 for adults, $22 for kids
- Hollywood & Vine – Breakfast: $54 for adults, $36 for children Dinner: $71 for adults, $47 for children
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano – $54 for adults, $22 for children
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant – $49 for adults, $22 for children
- The Hollywood Brown Derby – $73 for adults, $29 for children
Disney on Broadway at EPCOT
After dinner, why not attend a show?
As part of the Disney on Broadway series at EPCOT, reservations are now available for dining packages that include guaranteed seating for this year’s concert series.
Confirmed performers this year include Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Robert Creighton, Mandy Gonzalez, L. Steven Taylor, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Ashley Brown and Michael James Scott.
