Shah Rukh Khan’s boss’ response to troll who asked actor to ‘retire’





Shah Rukh Khan in Pathane. (courtesy: iamsrk) New Delhi: When Shah Rukh Khan started Wednesday’s session of #AskSRK on Twitter, he made it clear that the theme of the session would be “All fun replies, nothing serious to start the year.” One Twitter user, however, missed the actor’s memo which was loud and clear. Twitter user attempted to troll Shah Rukh Khan. He talked about his next movie Pathane as a “disaster” and asked SRK to retire from acting. “Disaster Pathan already. Lelo retirement“, read the troll’s tweet. Shah Rukh Khan managed to silence the troll and he did it in his own style.”Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (Kid, that’s not the way to talk to elders),” SRK wrote. Read Shah Rukh Khan’s response to the troll here: Beta badhon se baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan, before starting the session, tweeted: “I realized it’s been 13 years on Twitter. It was fun with you all and the fan clubs who love me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, reposts, expectations, unsolicited messages, advice and unsavory behavior…to all of you, best wishes for a great life in the real world.” I realized it was 13 years on Twitter. It’s been fun with all the fan clubs and you guys who love me so much. Mixed in with good wishes, suggestions, memes, reissues, expectations, unsolicited advice, and unsavory behavior…to all of you, my best wishes for making a good life in the real world. #pathan Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023 Work-wise, Shah Rukh Khan has several film releases lined up. Outraged PathaneShah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani To soak, with Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee’s jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan made a few appearances in films last year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan’s Rocket: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s brahmastra. SRK has also been quite active as a producer in recent years. He co-produced darlingswhich marked Alia Bhatt’s debut as a film producer. Featured Video of the Day Bobby Deol spotted at Mumbai airport

