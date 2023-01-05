Ashley Olsen marries Louis Eisner – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock/MEGA Ashley Olson reportedly married his longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, Calif., on December 28. page 6 published in a report on Wednesday, January 4. The outlet said only a few dozen guests were at the ceremony and a party went late with about 50 people in total. HollywoodLife reached out to comment. More about Ashley Olson The couple began a romance in 2017, but rarely appear in public together, with the exception of a red carpet event in September 2022. The low-key couple supported Louis’ father, a lawyer Eric Eisnerat a gala for his Young Eisner Scholars. The association was founded by Eric. Speculation swirled that the two were potentially married earlier this year when Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on her left finger. the Full house The icon was seen sporting the simple accessory, which certainly looked like a wedding symbol, on Sunday, May 8, as she rode in a car in New York City. She kept the rest of her look incognito with sunglasses, as well as a cozy coat. Louis works full time as an artist, working on his own paintings while also being a member of The Still House Group organization which seems to resemble his photographer mother. Lisa Eisner. He is also well educated, having studied art history at Columbia University. During his undergraduate studies, he also completed an internship at Sothebys in New York. Outside of his relationship with Ashley, he keeps a fairly low profile on and offline by rarely posting on his Instagram account. @knuckles.eisner. Like Ashley, he was also born and raised in Los Angeles before moving east to New York. Hot Items Currently trendy now



This is the first marriage for Ashley and Louis. In particular, her twin sister Mary Kate Olsenalso 36 years old, married Nicolas Sarkozy in November 2015 however, she filed for divorce in May 2020. Related link Related: Louis Eisner: 5 things to know about Ashley Olsens’ husband after a surprise marriage Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

