Sundance announces more films as festival approaches

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the 2023 Sundance Film Festival about two weeks away, officials have announced that more films will be screened in Park City.

The Sundance Institute has announced five additional worlds premiering feature films, as well as four award-winning feature films from previous festivals, atFestivalline up.

theFestival 2023 is scheduled for January 19-29 in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort, plus a selection of films available online nationwide from January 24-29.

Single movie tickets in-person and online goes on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. MT.

The following is from the Sundance announcement:

“The latest feature films world premiering at the upcoming Festival include: beyond utopiaplaying in the US Documentary Competition section;Earth Mama, Flora and her sonandPast lives, playing in the Première section; andStephen Curry: underratedplaying in the Special Sessions section.

“Returning to the Festival while the Encore special screenings are CODA(Sundance Film Festival 2021),Klondike(Sundance Film Festival 2022),Navalny (Sundance Film Festival 2022), andSummer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised)(Sundance Film Festival 2021). This will be the first time these Sundance Award winners will be screened in person at the Festival in Park City. Encore special screenings will be screened on January 2527, with many filmmakers present for post-screening Q&A.

“These five new films complete our program in an exciting and emotional way. These are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, and the directors were thrilled to host the Festival again,” said Kim Yutani, Director of Programming at the Sundance Film Festival. “Playing four encore films in Utah is truly a homecoming.

“While they reached audiences around the world, wherever they are, this year they will return to fuel the energy and excitement at the heart of the Sundance community.”

The latest additions to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival by section are:



AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION



beyond utopia/ USA (Director: Madeleine Gavin, Producers: Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen, Sue Mi Terry) Hidden camera footage heightens this perilous, high-stakes journey as we integrate families trying to escape oppression, finally revealing a world most of us have never seen. World Premiere. Available online.

FIRST



earth mom/ USA (Director, Writer and Producer: Savanah Leaf, Producers: Cody Ryder, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Sam Bisbee) A pregnant single mother with two foster children embraces her Las Vegas-area community. bay as she fights to get her family back.With: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Dominic Fike, Bokeem Woodbine.World premiere. Fiction.

Flora and son/ USA, Ireland (director, screenwriter and producer: John Carney, producers: Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, Robert Walpole) Flora, a single mother, is at war with her teenage son, the petty thief Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, she rescues a dented guitar from a dumpster and discovers that a trash can for one person can be a family’s salvation. Cast: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orn Kinlan, Jack Reynor. World premiere. Fiction.

Past lives/ United States (director and screenwriter: Celine Song, producers: Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa) Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends, are separated after the Noras family emigrate from South Korea . Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for a fateful week as they grapple with notions of fate and love, and the choices that make up life. Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro. World premiere. Fiction.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS



Stephen Curry: underrated/ USA (Director and Producer: Peter Nicks, Producers: Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton) Stephen Curry is one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in basketball history. Intimate cinematic video, archival footage and on-camera interviews reveal Curry’s rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion. World premiere. Documentary.

MORE SPECIAL SCREENINGS

CODA/United States, France(Director and Screenwriter: Sin Heder, Producers: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger)As a CODA child of Deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her Deaf family. When the family fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin. World premiered in the American Drama Competition section of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the American Grand Jury Prize: Drama, the People’s Choice Award: American Drama and the Special American Drama Jury Prize for Ensemble Cast.

Klondike/ Ukraine, Turkey (Director, Screenwriter and Producer: Maryna Er Gorbach, Producers: Mehmet Bahadir Er, Sviatoslav BulakovskyI) The story of a Ukrainian family living on the Russian border Ukraine at the start of the war. Irka refuses to leave his home even as the village is captured by the armed forces. Shortly after, they find themselves at the center of an air disaster on July 17, 2014. Cast: Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergey Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina, Oleg Shevchuk, Artur Aramyan, Evgenij Efremov. World Premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section of the 2022 Sundance Film Festivals, where it won the Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic.

Navalny/ United States (Director: Daniel Roher, Producers: Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris) Russian anti-authoritarian opposition leader Alexei Navalny recovers in Berlin after he was nearly poisoned to death with the nerve agent Novichok. He makes shocking discoveries about his assassination attempt and bravely decides to return home regardless of the consequences.

soul summer(Or, When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised)/ USA (Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel) An epic event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion shines a light on the importance of story and the healing power of music in a time of unrest. World premiered in the American Documentary Competition section of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the American Grand Jury Prize: Documentary and People’s Choice Award: American Documentary.