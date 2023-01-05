Twitter user’s ode to handwritten letters in Bollywood movies





This still is from the movie Phool. (Credits: Via Twitter/@PragyanM) The movies mentioned in the Twitter thread are Hum Tum Aur Woh, Prem Patra, Blackmail, Phool, Jodhaa Akbar, Pakeezah, Chandni, Uphaar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Darr and Eklavya.

Older Bollywood films often used a leitmotif of letters. They were often tasked with driving the plot of a romance at a time when slipping into DMs wasn’t the norm. Although many modern habits get a bad rap for the wrong reasons, the lost art of letter writing has its old-world charm that isn’t quite present in electronic forms of communication. As an ode to the many handwritten letters that enriched the plots of Bollywood movies of yesteryear, a Twitter user called Pragyan Mohanty has put together a thread of beautiful scriptures featured there. The movies mentioned in the thread are Hum Tum Aur Woh, Prem Patra, Blackmail, Phool, Jodhaa Akbar, Pakeezah, Chandni, Uphaar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Darr and Eklavya. A Twitter user also added the letter written by Jia’s biological mother to Jenny to Kal Ho Na Ho. Stunning calligraphy in this poster of Bimal Roys Prem Patra (1962) where the titular entity is both the cause of the conflict and its resolution. pic.twitter.com/oFvy0jupoh Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023 Uphaars (1973) immature and illiterate wives poses an endearing question about when she finally learns to write. (She also drew a bird.) pic.twitter.com/CAIWrCc5UZ Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023 Yeah, that’s a nice letter. Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023 A Twitter thread recently showed a compilation of stills from old and new movies showing how newspapers were seen in Hindi cinema in the 1990s. Newspapers as seen in Hindi movies. Some are dead, others still strong. And some are fictional. One thread, read tweet from user named Pragya Mohan. The first image in the thread is of Shashi Kapoor holding the Dainik Paigham diary in his hands, from the 1963 film Ye Dil Kisko Doon. It is followed by a still from the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, where veteran actor Om Prakash is seen reading the newspaper with child artist Kunal Kapoor leaning next to his chair. You can read the entire thread here. Read all the latest from Buzz here Personal Buzz A team of writers from News18.com brings you stories of what’s creating buzz on the internet while exploring science, cricket, technology, gender, Bollywoo …Read more

