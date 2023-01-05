Potterverse actor Harry Melling takes issue with JK Rowling’s transphobia





Harry Melling, who played Harry Potter cousin Dudley Dursley in films based on JK Rowlings’ books, has joined the chorus of Potterverse actors countering Rowlings’ transphobic views. Melling was asked about the issue in a recent interview with The Independent. I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, for myself, is very simple, he said, is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Each person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what is true for themselves. I don’t want to join in the debate of pointing fingers and saying, that’s right, that’s wrong, because I don’t think I’m the right spokesperson for that. But I believe that everyone has the right to choose. Rowling has been under fire for transphobia for several years. In December 2019, in support of a woman who lost her job for voicing anti-trans views, Rowling tweeted, Dress however you like. Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any consenting adult who has you. Live your best life in peace and security. But forcing women out of their jobs for saying sex is real? She said she supports trans rights, but recently funded a center for survivors of sexual violence that won’t serve trans women. Amid this controversy, she tweeted Merry Terfmas! to one of her supporters, TERF being the acronym for trans-exclusive radical feminist. Others who appeared in the Potter films, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, pushed back against Rowlings’ transphobia. Some, however, including Helena Bonham Carter and the late Robbie Coltrane, defended Rowling. Melling is currently on screen as a young Edgar Allan Poe in The pale blue eye, about a murder investigation at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the 1830s, when Poe was really a cadet there, though the story is otherwise fictional. Christian Bale stars as Detective Augustus Landor. The film is currently in theaters and will be released on Netflix on Friday.

