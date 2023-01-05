Entertainment
Ongoing Renovations and Additions for West Hollywood Log Cabin
The City of West Hollywood has revealed renders for ongoing upgrades to the West Hollywood log cabin. The first plans were on display during a presentation during the West Hollywood Day event celebrating the city’s 38th anniversary on Nov. 29, 2022.
A feasibility study has been carried out for the structure. New designs are being developed to preserve, renovate and add to the cabin structure and remodel the parking lot with enhancements for disability needs. Plans indicate that two additional meeting rooms will be added to the main Log Cabin meeting room, along with a colonnade, solar panels and permeable paving.
Rendering is in its early stages and will require a long list of approvals. According to the report, the design consultants will conduct additional analysis in the coming months.
The questions being what will happen to meetings that currently take place at the Log Cabin during renovations and additions, and whether or not meetings hosted by the West Hollywood Recovery Center (WHRC) will continue at the Werle Building in the across the street after the project is complete. The WHRC currently uses two rooms in the Werle Building (called Room 1 and Room 2).
At a regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, March 22, 2022, the West Hollywood City Council moved to item 5.A. of the agenda, approving a resolution to exercise an option to purchase the West Hollywood Log Cabin property and its adjacent parking lot located at 617-621 N. Robertson Boulevard.
Section 5.A. authorizes the Director of Financial and Technology Services to allocate up to $5,750,000, plus all related closing costs, for the purchase of real estate from the reserves of the Debt-Financed Capital Projects Fund. It also authorizes the Director General to negotiate and sign all the documents necessary to facilitate the purchase of a building located at 617-621, boulevard N. Robertson.
On April 1, 2020, the City of West Hollywood entered into a lease-to-own agreement with the City of Beverly Hills for a property located at 617-621 N. Robertson Boulevard, which was cleared on the agenda of the municipal council of March 16. , 2020. The agreement had an initial term of twelve (12) months with an additional twelve (12) month lease that either party could terminate with thirty (30) days notice. After conducting due diligence and completing a feasibility study for the log cabin renovation, the City will exercise this option to purchase. This option includes a 99-year deed restriction that limits the use of the property to drug rehab services and surface parking.
The property is zoned CN2 (Commercial District 2) and consists of two contiguous parcels for a combined area of 15,314 square feet. The property is enhanced with surface parking and a 2,090 square foot special purpose meeting room (Log Cabin).
The property was identified in the City of West Hollywood’s 2016 Commercial Historic Resource Survey as eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places (National Register) with a California Historic Resource status code of 3S/3CS/5S3 (defined as eligible for listing in the National Register and California Register of Historical Resources and for local designation). This status was independently confirmed during the City’s lease period.
The West Hollywood Log Cabin needs updating. Any plans for structural work or renovations to the log cabin that would alter or adversely affect the character-defining elements of the property would be subject to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review and should be subject to the standards of the Secretary of the Interior for the treatment of historical heritage. Properties.
Should the City of West Hollywood redevelop the property or stop using the Log Cabin property primarily for addiction reco-services,the City of West Hollywood would be required to provide additional compensation to the City of Beverly Hills, which will be 50% of its fair market value, as determined by an independent third-party appraiser. This compensation would remove the restriction from the act.
All future uses of the property should conform to existing development standards and should conform to the general town plan.
