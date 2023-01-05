Entertainment
Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti released from prison after his family posted bail | Iran
Famous Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has been released from prison by authorities after her friends and family posted bail. Photos of her outside the prison with activists holding flowers and without a hijab have surfaced on Iranian social media.
She had been arrested for posting statements in support of the women’s movement in Iran, including posing on Instagram without a hijab, the country’s mandatory hair covering.
About 600 international movie star writers and actors have voiced their objection to Alidoostis’ arrest, an unprecedented level of support for one of more than 10,000 Iranians arrested since protests began three months ago.
Alidoosti, an Oscar-winning Iranian film star, was arrested at his home in Tehran on December 17 as part of an effort to intimidate celebrities who used their status to voice support for protests sparked by the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. Since then, more than 500 Iranians have died.
Alidoostis’ mother, Nadereh Hakim-Elahi, announced the news of her daughters’ release via Instagram on Wednesday morning. The actors’ attorney, Zahra Minooei, also shared the news on Twitter. In the message, Minooei said: Today, my client Mrs. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin prison after posting bail.
It was reported that the bail was set at around 1 billion Iranian rials (20,000).
Iran’s government-backed media said Alidoosti was arrested for failing to provide proof of some of her statements criticizing the use of the death penalty.
Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, who directed Alidoosti in The Salesman, has called for his release as the Cannes festival voiced support for the actor on his social media accounts.
Meanwhile, a British plan to outlaw the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Council (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is causing difficulties for German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is due to meet her British counterpart, James Cleverly in London for bilateral talks. .
The Britains Daily Telegraph reported that the UK Home Office has concluded that the IRGC should be added to the banned list of terrorist organisations, even though the branch is already a sanctioned entity.
In Germany, Baerbock is under pressure to follow the British example of Norberrt Rttgen, the influential Christian Democrat spokesman for foreign affairs, as well as the Iranian diaspora community.
Rttgen said on Tuesday: Britain took the lead in what needed to be done. The IRGC should be included in the list of terrorist organizations. In the European Union, all the prerequisites for this action have been met. If Ms Baerbock’s message of solidarity is serious, she should start working and fighting for this goal now.
The German Foreign Office argues that a terrorism list requires investigations or adjudication of terrorist offenses in an EU member state. But Rttgen says a designation could also be based on a judgment against the Revolutionary Guards on terrorism charges by a US federal court. He said the German public was deceived.
Proscription, as opposed to sanctions, is seen as a way to mark a decisive break with the Iranian regime, and almost a sign that the West has no interest in continuing the stalled talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal limiting Iran’s proliferation activities.
At one point Iran insisted that the US ending the IRGC’s list as a terrorist group was a precondition for reviving the nuclear deal, but since then the center of the dispute between the West and Iran over the nuclear deal has shifted to the future of the UN inspection regime, as well as Iran’s failure to provide evidence that it did not conduct illegal nuclear activities at three previously undisclosed sites.
