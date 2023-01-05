The Hollywood Animation Academy begins its first semester in Kansas City in January





KANSAS CITY, Mo. A Kansas City native who has worked in the animation industry for over 30 years has returned to the city to open a post-secondary animation training school called Hollywood Animation Academy . Classes begin January 9. Founder Gavin Dell will be the lead instructor. He said seven students are enrolled in the inaugural class. It is currently enrolling new students for the fall 2023 semester. The school is located at 1740 West 92nd St. in Kansas City, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has confirmed that Hollywood Animation Academy is certified to operate in the state. The ministry recommends that all prospective post-secondary students review their college trip online guide. Dell has worked for Warner Brothers, Disney, The Simpsons, Family Guy and many other projects. He says his experience, curriculum, and industry connections are what set his school apart from others offering animation programs. We’re getting a direct report from the front lines of what’s going on inside the studios and what kind of things they’re looking for, Dell said. Academy vice president Jason Lethcoe says there’s never been a better time to get involved in animation. Demand for content to watch is at an all time high; whether it’s a TV show, video game, movie, or short clip on social media. Additionally, coastal-based studios are now hiring more remote workers. Animation just grew exponentially in terms of the kinds of stories you can tell, Lethcoe explained. It may have been just a fairy tale here or there, but now the sky’s the limit. Dell said the program is designed to help students build a portfolio to get them hired into the industry. At the end of the two-year program, students receive a certification. Tuition is around $27,000 per year, which Dell says is lower than comparable schools on the coasts. Students must have an intermediate level of artistic skill to be accepted into the program. Learn more about Hollywood Animation Academy on its website.

