These Bollywood actresses don’t like Deepika Padukone

No one can deny that Deepika Padukone is not only the undisputed queen of Bollywood but also the face of Indian stars on the international platform. From unveiling the FIFA 2022 trophy and the face of Louis Vuitton to winning more than 80 awards in her illustrious 15-year career, Deepika has it all now. But it is impossible to ascend the throne of this industry without making rivals along the way.

So, as Bollywood’s Mastani celebrates his 37th birthday today, let’s take a look at these names who started their careers almost simultaneously with Deepika and didn’t let her dominate the industry, single-handedly. . These are also the actresses that Deepika has not been very comfortable with on a personal level, apparently for various reasons.

1. Sonam Kapoor

This rivalry was inevitable as the two then-rookie actresses made their debuts at the same time in 2007. While Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya was a box office disaster, Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om was a blockbuster that took her to many new heights of glory. Right after, the rumors of their rivalry erupted again as they both dated Ranbir Kapoor afterwards.

Then Sonam Kapoor continued to search Deepika repeatedly.

In Koffee with Karan, she clarified that she is not a fan of Deepika’s fashion saying that she would rather have someone who wears jeans and a t-shirt (Katrina Kaif) rather than someone who wants to do the fashion cover every three months. .

Similarly, when Deepika opened up about her struggles with depression and becoming a mental health advocate, Sonam took another dig saying she wouldn’t post it on social media if she was championing a cause.

But we all know how things ended for both actresses. Sonam once remarked that she doesn’t have an “over-enthusiastic PR team” like Padukone.

2. Anouchka Sharma

Anushka and Deepika’s relationship soured when her Baja Baraat band co-actor Ranveer Singh dumped her out of nowhere to be with dimple queen Deepika.

The war has been mostly cold, but we regularly get glimpses that things never repaired between them. Deepika was the only big name missing from Anushka’s wedding reception when everyone else in the industry was in attendance.

Similarly, some time ago, Anushka Sharma’s octet of an old interview with the Mumbai Mirror surfaced where she was seen saying there was no comparison between her and Deepika . She went ahead telling Deepika that she doesn’t choose any movie thrown at her.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has complained about all the major players in the industry, so her chopped words to Deepika Padukone, who is currently at the top of Bollywood, should come as no surprise to anyone. The dispute dates back to 2014 when DP won Best Actress for her movie ‘Happy New Year’.

Deepika decided to dedicate the award to Kangana for Queen which did not win any award. Kangana, however, did not like her act and later said she would appreciate it more if she told him in person how she felt about her work.

Deepika called Kangana after her statement to clarify how much she truly loves her work in Queen.

Just when things were getting better, Deepika couldn’t attend the screening of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which upset Kangana.

When TWMR’s producer invited Deepika to the film’s success party, Kangana walked out without even saying hello to DP.

After that, Kangana became a high profile person with her opinions and the war became completely one-sided with Padukone keeping silent.

From Kangana calling Deepika’s mental health program “Dhakosla” after SSR’s death to her “Tukde Tukde Gang” comment, the list is too long to mention.