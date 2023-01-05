Hollywood executives brace for the worst as 2023 threatens recession, strikes and declining viewership





Behind the scenes, Hollywood is eyeing a bumpy road in 2023. With fears of an impending economic recession, a potential writers’ strike, and declining viewership in streaming and the traditional movie industry, executives and analysts are expressing apprehension about the new year, according to the FinancialTimes. The point of view of a general manager of a large media group is as follows: “[2023] will be bad, some companies are going to have a really, really hard time.

This less than rosy outlook comes after a financially tumultuous year in 2022, when investors grew tired of the streaming era that had previously propelled Netflix to the top, losing the biggest entertainment groups over half a trillion. dollars on the stock market. Morgan Stanley’s Benjamin Swinburn estimates that the continued streaming push in 2022 by Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal and HBO-owner Warner Bros. Discovery has collectively cost entertainment companies more than $10 billion in operating revenue. VIDEO OF THE DAY As investors turn their backs and the media industry takes the brunt of the financial blow, Steve Kram, former chief operating officer of the William Morris agency and current managing director of the investment group Content Partners, LLC , echoes the anxiety felt by his peers, “People are worried at all levels, you see cost reductions throughout the entertainment sector, you see pressure from financial institutions to reduce debt levels and not provide additional loan capital. [2023] going to be a difficult year. Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Begins His Disney Reorganization

Falling industry-wide viewership remains a pivotal point in Hollywood’s financial woes, and potential writer’s strike heightens uncertainty Pixabay Declining viewership in cinema as well as streaming has forced companies to cut costs in every possible way. Disney replaced its CEO shortly after announcing a $1.5 billion loss for its Disney+ streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022, which weighs heavily on the $630 million loss reported for the same. quarter in 2021. And Disney is not alone; Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled dozens of shows from HBO Max and laid off hundreds of its staff as it faces a whopping $50 billion net debt. Don’t expect light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon, Morgan Stanley analysts say. Analysts predict that 2023 will bring only half the number of streaming subscribers in the industry compared to 2021. They attribute the decline to the “new phase” the streaming industry is entering – slower growth combined with higher costs. The audience also remains a nuisance for traditional cinema chains. They are grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic as audiences have not returned to their pre-2020 theater attendance habits. The issue forced the second-largest cinema owner, Cineworld, to file for bankruptcy in September from last year. Additionally, it has caused other movie chains to adopt an extremely risk-averse mentality when it comes to releasing movies in theaters. As if to add salt to the wound, the potential for the first writers’ strike in 15 years is taking shape as the Writers Guild, Director’s Guild and Screen Actors Guild all draw up contract negotiations for early this year. If the writer’s strike materialized, work would come to a halt at Hollywood’s biggest studios. David Zaslav, who is chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery and is renowned for his fiscal toughness, discussed the company’s current “messy” restructuring at an investor conference last November. He warned of the difficulty of meeting his profit target for 2023, while stressing that “the advertising market is very weak”. Zaslav used an analogy to complete the situation: “We’re building a mural. We’re painting a mural on the side of a building, and all kinds of things fall down. And it looks messy, and it’s messy. And it’s really hard. And it’s really hard. He expanded on his point, but ended on an optimistic note by reiterating the need for disorder to grow. With Hollywood on the brink of a daunting year, alone time will tell how adaptable it really is.

