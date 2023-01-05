Bollywood fresh on screen Jodis 2023 to watch





You never get tired of Bollywood. As entertaining as the films can be, their star actors are generating more anticipation among fans across the country. With a large number of actors currently working in the Hindi film industry, it is fascinating to see various on-screen pairs bringing new life to the story. While 2022 has given us on-screen Jodis like Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Gehraiyaan’ among others, it will be interesting to see what the films of 2023 have to offer. to offer. From Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal to Taapsee Pannu-Shah Rukh Khan, here are nine on-screen couples who will wow audiences with their tremendous chemistry and performances in 2023. Bollywood on screen Jodis 2023 Taapsee Pannu and SRK The star power that Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan bring to the table is exemplary, and watching them together on screen is something every movie lover has been waiting for. In what can be called a power couple on screen, the duo will be seen in To soak as a head pair. Dunki is a comedy-drama genre film currently in production. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are set to appear soon in director Laxman Utekar’s film. Photos of the two emerged last year when the duo were on film sets in Madhya Pradesh. The currently untitled film is definitely arousing the curiosity of fans of both stars. Suggested Reading: From Pathaan to Tiger 3: 18 Bollywood Films to Watch in 2023 Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor This is a Jodi that the public has been waiting for for a long time. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will appear in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar” this year. The makers of the film released the teasing a while ago, the duo could be seen in goofy characters. TJMM hits theaters on March 8. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal” caught the audience’s attention with the title itself, and news of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s reunion in the film only further heightened anticipation. This new couple are set to turn the tide with their performances given their previous hit movies individually last year. The film is set to hit theaters on April 7. Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra One of the most anticipated action movies of 2023 is “Yodha”, directed by the duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Starring Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra, the film will bring these two together on screen for the first time. Based on the context of a hijacking, Yodha is due out on July 7. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi A couple we didn’t know we wanted. And here it is. Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Southern icon Vijay Sethupathi reunite for ‘Merry Christmas’, film ace director Sriram Raghavan. The psychological thriller is set to grace screens around Christmas this year. Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor The behind-the-scenes madness that Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor shared throughout 2022 from the sets of their upcoming film has left fans very intrigued. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the still untitled film is a thriller and will hit theaters this year. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur At Anurag Basu Life in a subway created its own fan base when it was released in 2007. Basu is ready to bring a sequel to the film Subway to Dino with a new agreement on board. The directors recently announced that they have signed Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur for the film. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas Much has been said about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ upcoming mythological drama Adipurush. The film which will hit theaters this year stars Sanon and Prabhas facing off against Sita and Ram. The trailer for the film has gotten audiences excited and the release is highly anticipated as the duo will be seen in never-before-seen roles.

