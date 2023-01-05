Roush Review: Anne Rices Mayfair Witches Are Less Than Bewitching | Entertainment
Things don’t end well for the women in this family, warns one of New Orleans’ Mayfair matrons (a gnarly Beth Grant) at a wake for one of their own, who died in extremely strange circumstances.
Say it. And did they ever, with tons of exhibits to lay the groundwork for Anne Rices Mayfair Witchesadapted from a series of novels by deceased authors and playing as a weak gothic half-sister to later years more convincingly and erotically CMA adaptation of rice Interview with the Vampire.
I can’t believe this shit, slam Rowan Fielding (a shaking Alexandra Daddario), born in Mayfair but given as a baby for adoption, from where she became a successful neurosurgeon in San Francisco. Her chilling and alarming ability to rupture brain vessels just by visualizing them inspires her to investigate and reclaim her legacy, which she is painfully slow to appreciate. It might have something to do with the erratic casting, which includes Harry Hamlin camping him in an unconvincing way like a dandy uncle far too proud of his debauchery.
Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
As a modern doctor, Rowan is no pushover, which presents a challenge to the suavely demonic and supernatural ancient being known as Lasher (Boardwalk Empires jack huston), always on the lookout to seduce her like a ghost of the French Quarter. He’s supposed to be menacing, but beyond a moment where he reveals his true monstrous nature, he mostly projects the aura of a smug Johnny Depp copycat.
Many episodes open with gritty flashbacks to 17th-century Scotland, where a group of healers fear the worst when a royal wizard enters their village. There’s no doubt that voodoo-friendly 21st-century New Orleans is a more hospitable melting pot from which to practice magic, but so far (after five episodes) the spell cast by these haunted Mayfairs is a little too ordinary, leaving me more perplexed than really. delighted.
Anne Rices Mayfair WitchesSeries premiere, Sunday, January 8, 9/8c, AMC, also streaming on AMC+ (simulcast premiere on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv)
