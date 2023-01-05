Is Ranveer Singh now a BTS ARMY? Here’s how the actor praised the group | Bollywood





BTS has millions of fans around the world and now a new celebrity may have just joined the club. It is none other than actor Ranveer Singh. Actor-influencer Radhika Bangia opened up about his conversation with Ranveer about BTS. She revealed that Ranveer praised the South Korean group. BTS includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. (Also read | Deepika Padukone flashes a broad smile, Ranveer Singh keeps it simple as they make a stylish airport entrance in black) Speaking of Ranveer, Radhika called him “amazing, so warm and so fun to be around.” She also said there was so much to learn from Ranveer. The duo had shot a video in which Ranveer spoke a bunch of Korean words. Speaking of which, Radhika recalled that Ranveer was “so energetic” as if this was his first shoot. Speaking to Zoom Digital, Radhika said Ranveer had no idea what Korean words he repeated after listening to her. “No, he wasn’t aware, he was just like, he didn’t know what I’m saying. I had to tell him it means this, it means that, and it was just a random thing we did “, she said. said. Speaking about his conversation with Ranveer regarding BTS and K-drama, Radhika said, “He was like, ‘Oh my god, recommend K-dramas’ and I was trying to make him a BTS ARMY, and he saw it all. what he’s like, ‘They’re so good, like the way they dance and sing, it’s amazing’.” Last month, Radhika posted a video on her Instagram featuring Ranveer. In the brief clip, she said a few Korean words and he repeated them after her. At first, Radhika asked her to say “Oppa (older brother)” and Ranveer repeated after she looked at the camera. After that, Radhika said ‘annyeonghaseyo (hello)’ but Ranveer chose to say ‘saranghae (I love you).’ post, Ranveer had posted finger hearts and laughing emojis. Radhika and Ranveer starred together in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released in theaters on December 23 last year. It also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav among others. In the 1960s, Ranveer played twins who were unaware of each other’s existence in Cirkus. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is set to hit theaters on April 28 this year. Apart from that, he also has the next movie of the director sud Shankar in the works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/is-ranveer-singh-now-a-bts-army-here-s-how-the-actor-praised-group-101672845719447.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos