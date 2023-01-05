Jeremy Renner injured in snow plow accident





Jermey Renner is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow plow accident Sunday night in Reno, Nevada. Renners reps said Vulture that the actor suffered numerous injuries that required surgery. “We can confirm that Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today, January 2,” they told the outlet. An investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Renner had been run over by his own PistenBully snowplow. The large vehicle is typically used to remove massive amounts of snow and weighs around 14,330 pounds. After a massive snowstorm, Renner’s car got stuck in a tub of snow near his home. The actor used the snowplow to pull his car out, then got out to speak with a family member. At this time, the plow began to roll back. According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Renner was injured while trying to retrieve the machine. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Rennner is trying to take over the driver’s seat of the PistenBully,” Balaam said at a press conference. “Based on our investigation, this is when Mr. Renner was knocked down by the PistenBully. An eyewitness reported seeing Mr. Renner get into the PistenBully and not see him again until the PistenBully comes to rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.” According to Vulture, Renner’s neighbor, who is a doctor, rushed to the scene to help. The neighbor applied a tourniquet to Renner’s leg to stop the bleeding while they waited for medical assistance. Renner was eventually airlifted to hospital, where he is now recovering. The actor updated his Instagram followers on his condition yesterday. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “I’m too screwed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Reps for the actor said The variety“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Associate Editor Bria McNeal is a Manhattan-based journalist patiently awaiting the rebirth of B5. When she’s not writing about all things entertainment, she can be found watching TV or trying to DIY something (probably at the same time). Her work has been published in NYLON, Refinery29, InStyle and her personal newsletter, StirCrazy. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

