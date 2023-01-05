Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Pakistani bridal couture
Make your debut with Aladdin in 2009, Bollywood actor Jacqueline has since established a remarkable career in Indian cinema. Although she has found herself in a fair share of controversy – the most recent being the INR 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar – this has not stopped her from pursuing film projects and to stay at the top of his professional career.
Ending 2022 with four movies in her kitty, Jackie’s final and final outing of the year was starring Ranveer Singh Circus. Talk to Masala! it has weighed in on her professional life, which keeps her motivated and the challenges she faced as an underdog in Bollywood.
“Work has been very busy. I just released a movie called Circus. It’s my fourth film of the year. Releasing four films in a year can be quite chaotic, and in the middle we keep shooting for brands, reading scripts and training for films,” Jacqueline said. The actor is now looking to slow things down before signing his next project, the details of which she did not reveal.
Having been in the showbiz industry for 12 years now, when she looks back on when she launched her career, Jacqueline feels a lot has changed. “The Bollywood I was in 10 years ago was vastly different from today. We didn’t have social media. Right now we have privileged access to social media, platforms OTT and hashtags, to name a few. We are discovering so many new stories, different people and different lives. Bollywood is getting more creative in storytelling. We are also discovering so many new talents, more discussions and new debates.She feels that Indian cinema is changing, and only for the better.
As an underdog in a competitive industry, what were the challenges she had to overcome? “When you walk in, you arrive wide-eyed, naive and vulnerable. You don’t know anyone or anyone – or if the advice you’re getting is the right advice. You tend to make a lot more mistakes than, say, if you were protected by strong industry support. They would be able to guide you on what’s what, who’s who, how it works, what you should do or what you don’t. So those are challenges I faced too, until I overcame them,” Jacqueline shared.
Interestingly, the Stroke the actor didn’t think she was going to stay in India forever. She only stayed back because the film industry and its people were welcoming and supportive. “Being young then and what I would like to consider as carefree helped me face every challenge in a positive way.”
The B-town diva weighed in on the three designers she admires across the border and would like to collaborate with in the future. “I really like what Dhruv Kapoor is doing. I think he sets the bar very high with unique designs that are international and Indian at the same time. Falguni and Shane Peacock are people I have always looked up to throughout my career. Even Manish Malhotra! Her designs truly make you feel like an Indian process. He understands Indian clothing so well and he also studies fashion and female body shape with great interest. I also want to draw attention to one of my favorite designers from Sri Lanka – her name is Darshi and she makes beautiful Batik sarees. Also, a general observation is that the world is turning a lot to Middle Eastern designs for beautiful red carpet moments. Their dresses and wedding dresses are so admirable. To name a few, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab are my favorites.
And if there’s one Bollywood veteran whose style she adores, it’s none other than Rekha. “I think when it comes to style, a lot of people come to mind. But the one who stuck with me is Rekhaji. Even back then, her photo shoots were so creative! So inspiring and forward on her time. Fast forward to now – those sarees she’s wearing are to die for. The way she accessorizes, the way she wears her attitude. It’s so admirable.
Of the current generation of actors, Jackie admires the sartorial choices of Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. “Not only does she wear so stylish, but she also introduces the Indian space to so many international designers that we had no idea about. And credit to Rhea Kapoor too – they make a great team together. I even like the way which Deepika Padukone dresses.
She then concluded by talking about what she believes to be her sex appeal. “To be honest, I never saw myself as someone with sex appeal. I know that in the roles that I play in the films, or in the songs that I interpret, it can be felt, but our public can confuse it with our true personality. You lose your appeal when you push things a little too much or try too hard. For me, the fact that I have fully accepted who I am and how I can be is honestly where my sex appeal lies,” Jacqueline noted.
Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.
|
Sources
2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2394352/bollywood-star-jacqueline-fernandez-stuns-in-pakistani-bridal-couture
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Pakistani bridal couture
- Watch: Senior officers record confession video in Imran Khan attack case
- Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Announces Finalists – Sourcing Journal
- Simplify the production design process with virtual sets
- Jeremy Renner injured in snow plow accident
- Britain drops plan to sell broadcaster Channel 4
- Xi Jinping had as bad a year as Putin and now China is paying the price
- Former hockey player Mounds View makes it to pros | Local
- Analysts say Microsoft could benefit from ChatGPT and OpenAI in multiple ways, Google could fall victim
- Russia blames Ukraine missile attack on soldiers’ cellphone use – BBC News
- Bhumi Pednekar is ready with 6 releases
- The Puente Hills earthquake fault poses a serious threat to the Southeast Los Angeles County area