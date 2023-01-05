Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Pakistani bridal couture

Make your debut with Aladdin in 2009, Bollywood actor Jacqueline has since established a remarkable career in Indian cinema. Although she has found herself in a fair share of controversy – the most recent being the INR 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar – this has not stopped her from pursuing film projects and to stay at the top of his professional career.

Ending 2022 with four movies in her kitty, Jackie’s final and final outing of the year was starring Ranveer Singh Circus. Talk to Masala! it has weighed in on her professional life, which keeps her motivated and the challenges she faced as an underdog in Bollywood.

“Work has been very busy. I just released a movie called Circus. It’s my fourth film of the year. Releasing four films in a year can be quite chaotic, and in the middle we keep shooting for brands, reading scripts and training for films,” Jacqueline said. The actor is now looking to slow things down before signing his next project, the details of which she did not reveal.

Having been in the showbiz industry for 12 years now, when she looks back on when she launched her career, Jacqueline feels a lot has changed. “The Bollywood I was in 10 years ago was vastly different from today. We didn’t have social media. Right now we have privileged access to social media, platforms OTT and hashtags, to name a few. We are discovering so many new stories, different people and different lives. Bollywood is getting more creative in storytelling. We are also discovering so many new talents, more discussions and new debates.She feels that Indian cinema is changing, and only for the better.

As an underdog in a competitive industry, what were the challenges she had to overcome? “When you walk in, you arrive wide-eyed, naive and vulnerable. You don’t know anyone or anyone – or if the advice you’re getting is the right advice. You tend to make a lot more mistakes than, say, if you were protected by strong industry support. They would be able to guide you on what’s what, who’s who, how it works, what you should do or what you don’t. So those are challenges I faced too, until I overcame them,” Jacqueline shared.

Interestingly, the Stroke the actor didn’t think she was going to stay in India forever. She only stayed back because the film industry and its people were welcoming and supportive. “Being young then and what I would like to consider as carefree helped me face every challenge in a positive way.”

The B-town diva weighed in on the three designers she admires across the border and would like to collaborate with in the future. “I really like what Dhruv Kapoor is doing. I think he sets the bar very high with unique designs that are international and Indian at the same time. Falguni and Shane Peacock are people I have always looked up to throughout my career. Even Manish Malhotra! Her designs truly make you feel like an Indian process. He understands Indian clothing so well and he also studies fashion and female body shape with great interest. I also want to draw attention to one of my favorite designers from Sri Lanka – her name is Darshi and she makes beautiful Batik sarees. Also, a general observation is that the world is turning a lot to Middle Eastern designs for beautiful red carpet moments. Their dresses and wedding dresses are so admirable. To name a few, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab are my favorites.

And if there’s one Bollywood veteran whose style she adores, it’s none other than Rekha. “I think when it comes to style, a lot of people come to mind. But the one who stuck with me is Rekhaji. Even back then, her photo shoots were so creative! So inspiring and forward on her time. Fast forward to now – those sarees she’s wearing are to die for. The way she accessorizes, the way she wears her attitude. It’s so admirable.

Of the current generation of actors, Jackie admires the sartorial choices of Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. “Not only does she wear so stylish, but she also introduces the Indian space to so many international designers that we had no idea about. And credit to Rhea Kapoor too – they make a great team together. I even like the way which Deepika Padukone dresses.

She then concluded by talking about what she believes to be her sex appeal. “To be honest, I never saw myself as someone with sex appeal. I know that in the roles that I play in the films, or in the songs that I interpret, it can be felt, but our public can confuse it with our true personality. You lose your appeal when you push things a little too much or try too hard. For me, the fact that I have fully accepted who I am and how I can be is honestly where my sex appeal lies,” Jacqueline noted.

