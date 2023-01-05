Why Bollywood needs to cross your fingers

Few anticipated the fate of Rohit Shettys period comedy. Circus before he reaches the marquee. The movie elicited a few laughs from those who laugh easily. And that’s all he did, resulting in a box office miss and yet another failure for his hero Ranveer Singh.

The failure of Circus symbolized how the Hindi film industry often fared at the box office last year. Big budget films crashed as the road to commercial success eluded Bollywood on several occasions.

As Bollywood awaits its first Big Friday in 2023, it’s already clear that the year will be critical for the industry. Many important films will be released at a time when no star or filmmaker can promise a week of strong theater attendance.

Will SRK rule again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s off-screen appeal is unmatched, but he hasn’t had a solo hero outing in four years. 2023 will see her return in three potential blockbusters at a time when market conditions have changed significantly. There’s Siddharth Anands’ action thriller Pathanewho ran into controversy after the release of his song Rank Besharammusic video. The film reached the Central Board of Film Certification review board, which requested some changes. While The SRK Factor, its action-packed trailer and controversy will ensure packed houses during the first weekend, Pathane emerge as a long-distance runner at the box office?

SRK also has the highly anticipated action thriller Atlees Jawan and social drama Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki. If the megastar achieves a hat-trick, he will play a big role in Bollywood’s resurrection before the end of the year.

The director’s brand name doesn’t matter

Karan Johar finds one way or another to make the news in his many avatars of TV show host, TV show judge, entrepreneur and film producer. Johar’s last full realization venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkila layered romance about relationships with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma released in 2016. Her next film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Dharmendra veterans Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Johar’s ability to deliver blockbusters is well known, but RARKPK has to appeal to the modern-day critical viewer, which isn’t easy.

The name of the person in the director’s chair will be far less relevant than before, a fact Hirani and Johar would know as they prepare for the challenge of satisfying the rapidly maturing viewer.

No guarantees for anyone

Ranveer Singh has had a string of flops lately, starting with the sports drama Kabir Khans 83, a remarkably well-made movie that flopped due to its big budget. Divyang Thakkars’ comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, from a weak script, made little noise at the box office. Circus featuring Singh aspired to make the viewer laugh but failed miserably.

RARKPK will be crucial for Singh, who needs a hit to recover from the shock of three successive failures. Alia Bhatt, of course, starred in two hits last year, Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural adventure film Brahmastra: Part One – Shivathe greatest Hindi film of 2022, and the fascinating drama of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi. His presence will be the difference maker as Johar tries to craft some sweet box office hit music.

Flops followed by a blockbuster as the main man was the most important fact in Ajay Devgns’ career chart last year. The actor, who ended 2022 with Abhishek Pathaks’ crime thriller Drishyam 2will headline two releases in 2023, including sports drama Amit Sharmas Maidaan and the other the self-directed action thriller Bholah. Bholah is a remake of Tamil film by Lokesh Kanagaraj Kaithi, making comparisons to the original almost inevitable. Recent experience shows that most remakes have failed the litmus test of comparisons, with Drishyam 2That’s an exception.

Ranbir Kapoor starred in period action film Karan Malhotras Shamsheraa box office miss, followed by Brahmastra: First part Shiva. Kapoor will have two releases in the coming months: Sandeep Reddy Vangas’ action movie Animal starring the actor in a dual role with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjans romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in front of Shraddha Kapoor. Ranjan and Vanga have already created consumer-friendly artists, making TJMM and Animal highly anticipated big screen events of 2023.

Kartik Aaryan had box office success with comedy horror film Anees Bazmees Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The brilliant Tabu stood out with her performance in the film Bazmee, and Aaryan was also appreciated. An actor whose popularity has skyrocketed in part due to his performance as a socially awkward dentist with a dark side in Shashanka Ghosh’s psychological thriller Freddy, Aaryan will appear in the central role opposite Kriti Sanon in the comedy Shehzada action by Rohit Dhawans, a remake of Trivikram. Srinivass Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The release of the film’s teaser led to comparisons between Aaryan and Allu Arjun, who played the central character Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the teaser didn’t reveal much, leading to guesswork-based conclusions, moviegoers with Twitter handles will be able to make detailed comparisons between the two stars’ performances following the release of Shehzadas. Aaryan’s second release of 2023 is drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, her co-star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 who also starred in Raj Mehtas Jugjugg’s fairly successful family drama Jeeyo last year. If these two films are successful, 2023 will end with Aaryans entering the club of the most important men in the Hindi film industry.

Big budget films usually have more viewership than their low and medium budget counterparts. The success of these films at the box office is the most visible indication of the film industry’s ability to attract viewers to theaters. Bollywood is living through an endless nightmare, a phase that must soon end. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

The author, journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are MSD: The Man, The Leader, the bestselling biography of former India captain MS Dhoni and the Hall of Fame series of movie star biographies. The opinions expressed are personal.

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.