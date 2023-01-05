This Bollywood Fan Wants To Pair SRK-Shefali Shah In A Movie And We’re Here For It

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate embodiment of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of King of Romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting skills and sometimes simply by being the icon of love. The actor has worked with most Bollywood actresses. However, a Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the romance king where she desperately wants him to work with actress Shefali Shah.

Listen to me. A romantic comedy where two teenage best friends created their respective single parents, SRK and Shefali Shah,” she wrote on her Twitter feed. Take a look:

Listen to me. A romantic comedy where two teenage best friends created their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah SRK haven’t dated for 20 years and he’s still trying to recreate a stereotypical 90s romance and Shefali Shah is a virgin who’s absolutely not unaffected by his charms. Ishmeet Nagpal (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023

Further down the thread, she also posted her pics as she wrote, SRK as doting dad in more movies when because watch him.”

The thread has now gone viral with tons of replies. A Twitter user wrote: Love the idea! But why did you have to attack me like that because I was a virgin.” Another person wrote: I loved the concept I can totally see @iamsrk in his 50s apni baahein failaye and @ShefaliShah_going all ughhhh . And the kids! Wow!! Brilliant!!”

Meanwhile, earlier, a thread that went viral showed people watching SRK in complete admiration. A bunch of people look at shah rukh khan like he’s in love,” the caption read. In the pictures you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol and many others.

The actor is also known for hosting an Ask SRK session on Twitter, and seeing his responses, you have to admit that his sense of humor has only gotten sharper over time. When a Twitter user asked SRK why he didn’t burn his movie Ra.One CD “on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was witty: Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!” Also, when asked by another user when he plans to make movies with his younger son AbRam, SRK let netizens part with his answer: as soon as I have his dates (with AbRam).”

Read all the latest from Buzz here