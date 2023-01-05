Entertainment
This Bollywood Fan Wants To Pair SRK-Shefali Shah In A Movie And We’re Here For It
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
Last update: 05 January 2023, 15:04 IST
A Bollywood fan wants to pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a movie. (Picture: News18)
Shah Rukh Khan has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting skills and sometimes simply by being the icon of love.
For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate embodiment of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of King of Romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting skills and sometimes simply by being the icon of love. The actor has worked with most Bollywood actresses. However, a Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the romance king where she desperately wants him to work with actress Shefali Shah.
Listen to me. A romantic comedy where two teenage best friends created their respective single parents, SRK and Shefali Shah,” she wrote on her Twitter feed. Take a look:
Listen to me. A romantic comedy where two teenage best friends created their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah SRK haven’t dated for 20 years and he’s still trying to recreate a stereotypical 90s romance and Shefali Shah is a virgin who’s absolutely not unaffected by his charms.
Ishmeet Nagpal (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023
Further down the thread, she also posted her pics as she wrote, SRK as doting dad in more movies when because watch him.”
The thread has now gone viral with tons of replies. A Twitter user wrote: Love the idea! But why did you have to attack me like that because I was a virgin.” Another person wrote: I loved the concept I can totally see @iamsrk in his 50s apni baahein failaye and @ShefaliShah_going all ughhhh . And the kids! Wow!! Brilliant!!”
Meanwhile, earlier, a thread that went viral showed people watching SRK in complete admiration. A bunch of people look at shah rukh khan like he’s in love,” the caption read. In the pictures you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol and many others.
The actor is also known for hosting an Ask SRK session on Twitter, and seeing his responses, you have to admit that his sense of humor has only gotten sharper over time. When a Twitter user asked SRK why he didn’t burn his movie Ra.One CD “on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was witty: Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!” Also, when asked by another user when he plans to make movies with his younger son AbRam, SRK let netizens part with his answer: as soon as I have his dates (with AbRam).”
Read all the latest from Buzz here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/buzz/this-bollywood-fan-wants-to-pair-srk-shefali-shah-in-a-movie-and-we-are-here-for-it-6764461.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This Bollywood Fan Wants To Pair SRK-Shefali Shah In A Movie And We’re Here For It
- Google’s Matter Early Access Program Pays Off With Govee’s Latest Light Strip
- Rishi Sunak promises action on UK growth and NHS waiting list.
- Former Women’s Captain Clark statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground
- Imran Khan to address JIT revelations presser today
- Meet Paul Mescal, the actor who hangs out with Angelina Jolie
- MeetKai Unveils New Room Scanning Tech and Metaverse Builder • TechCrunch
- Gnowangerup earthquake: 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits a large southern town and earthquake was felt in Perth
- 5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, January 5
- Boris Johnson’s planned privatization of Channel 4 is scrapped
- Kersgieter, Franklin Power No. 21 Kansas Beyond Texas Tech – Kansas Jayhawks
- Why Bollywood needs to cross your fingers