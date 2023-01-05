Entertainment
Goodbye, but not goodbye: Vanessa Hua says goodbye to the weekly column
The first time my byline appeared in The Chronicle, I had just finished eighth grade.
In 1989, the Books section held a Summer Reading Days competition, in which participants had to define a story in a place beginning with the same letter as their first name. I chose Vanuatu, a country in Oceania, writing about the fear and foreboding the region experienced after the arrival of English explorer Captain James Cook.
I was thrilled to appear in the newspaper I had read all my life. I am the daughter of Chinese immigrants, born in the United States, and since I was a child, The Chronicle has helped me make sense of the world.
For the photo that accompanied the story, I selected what I considered my most sophisticated outfit: a denim miniskirt and a white button-up shirt with a silver bolo tie. I was 14 years old.
A decade later, I landed my dream job, joining the San Francisco Examiner and then, after the newspaper staff merger, The Chronicle. As a daily journalist, my relationship to the newspaper and the community changed: I brought to light untold stories.
I launched a fundraising campaign inquiry into Secretary of State Kevin Shelley which led to his resignation and the condemnation of his volunteer fundraiser. I’ve also traveled overseas, hanging out with Chinese factory girlsto interview Burmese villagers on microfinance and writes about transnational adoptees who have returned to live in South Korea. No matter how remote a conflict or crisis seemed, I found a Bay Area connection. Thanks to the dynamic links with immigrants in our regions, I have been able to define global issues as local.
My colleagues inspired me as we composed the diary, the first draft of the story, and a daily miracle. In a way, The Chronicle also introduced me to my husband by paying for Spanish lessons where he was also studying.
Between two deadlines, I started to chart another path and finally left to pursue my dream of writing a novel. In time, I gave birth to my twin sons. After the devastating loss of my father, my family moved back to the Bay Area to live with my mother, and I returned to the newspaper I love.
I started writing my column in 2016, months after the legendary Jon Carroll retired. In this role, I turned a personal lens on the larger issues of the day.
My columns on three generations living under one roofcivil rights and social justice won awards. Beyond professional recognition, however, I have deeply enjoyed the relationship I have developed over the years with all of you. Thank you for your emails, for sharing your family stories, for sending photos of what you cooked, your poems about the pandemic and the national toll on race and police brutality, and for attending my literary events. I’ve always tried to foster the literary community here.
A grandmother once wrote to say that she wanted to live next to her family while raising her children. This column has been a conversation, a community that I have cherished.
My tenure included a tumultuous period of years of wildfires, the Trump and Biden presidencies, the COVID-19 pandemic, the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter that I reflected on. With this platform, I was able to open discussions; readers told me that my column made them feel less alone, made them feel visible.
And I related the childhood of my twin sons, Didi and Gégé, who were 4 years old when I started. Now they are 11 years old and I am grateful to have been able to record these fleeting years. You have read our foraging adventures, as well as my exploration of the bay area and beyond enough words to fill a book (or two or three).
Jose Bastidas, one of the many hardworking editors who shaped my view of the zeitgeist, offered much joy and insight.
Today, this column will be my last for The Chronicle. I go back to my roots as a reader of this article, although I still plan to contribute to it from time to time. I will miss you all, but I’m excited for the books I’m writing. I look forward to still connecting, virtually and in person, in the years to come.
