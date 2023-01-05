WE Releases Hip-Hop Drama ‘Kold x Windy’ | Culture & Leisure

If I had to imagine a hip-hop duo named after the weather, I’d think Hot & Steamy might fit the bill. But this is Chicago, where Kold x Windy (9 p.m., WE, TV-14) terms prevail.
This scripted limited series follows two rising stars in the so-called Drill Music school: Malika Kold Wise (ShKia) and Renee Windy Johnson (Nijah Brenea).
Best friends since childhood, they seem to share everything except the fat-less dudes who show up for nighttime activities. Unfortunately, South Side gang members also appear with alarming frequency.
The series follows their complicated family life as well as time spent in the studio, where, like rising stars in all TV series, they promise to take their music to the next level.
Produced by ABC News, the nine-part Hulu true-crime docuseries How I Caught My Killer takes an interesting approach. The stars and subjects of are already dead. But they left behind a trail of digital breadcrumbs to satisfy a number of Hansel and Gretel-like sleuths.
First, we meet a 17-year-old social media star with tens of thousands of followers. For years, every one of her mood swings, thoughts and dreams has been published for avid voyeurs, hooked on her story of gender transition and self-realization.
After his many stories died down, his mother, brother and many friends became alarmed. There’s no way she’s figuratively ghosted everyone. And unfortunately, she had become one in the literal sense.
But her digital footprint didn’t die with her. At the risk of giving too much away, her killer had no idea an exercise app was tracking their every move.
Killer is the perfect example of a docuseries powered by a slew of footage from social media feeds, TikTok videos, and more. Edit them in a cohesive sequence and add some interviews and you have an hour long episode. Even if the story could be told in 15 or 5 minutes.
For those who can’t get enough metal-on-metal mayhem, a seventh season of BattleBots (7 p.m., Discovery) is coming, with reigning champion Tantrum taking on a formidable challenger: the Brazilian Bull Minotaur.
On Discovery+, the Jan. 6 documentary examines the 2021 assault on the Capitol from the perspective of Capitol police, first responders and some of the embattled lawmakers, including outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Created by Emmy-winning filmmakers Gedeon and Jules Naudet (9/11).
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Keanu Reeves stars as a SWAT agent who must save Los Angeles from a bus bomb by a madman (Dennis Hopper) in the 1994 thriller Speed (5:35 p.m., Syfy, TV-14), the film that brought big part of the world to Sandra Bullock.
The remaining nine chefs cook tacos for actor Danny Trejo in Hells Kitchen (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
As the Battle of Stalingrad rages on, a Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) sets out to kill a Soviet war hero (Jude Law) in the 2001 drama Enemy at the Gates (6:40 p.m., ShowX).
The dropout sounds enticing on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… The murder of a homeless migrant resonates on Law & Order (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14)… Celebrity Jeopardy! (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Hard to Get Help on Ghosts (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Todd taps a sketchy source on So Help Me Todd (8 p.m., CBS , TV-PG) … A gang leader targets Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Barb is too blue to celebrate her birthday in Welcome to Flatch (8 p.m. , Fox, TV-14) …Families try their hand at fine dining in The Parent Test (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) …Phil’s mom comes in on Call Me Kat (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV -14)…Social Media Influencers Can Be Murder on CSI: Vegas (9pm, CBS, TV-14)…A Desperate Witness Could Help Bring Down a Gang on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9pm , NBC, TV-14) … The Chase (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Chris Wallace and Jessie Buckley are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn and Madison Cunningham on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Jordan Peele and Melissa Rauch visits Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Rosie ODonnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Marcus Mumford appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).