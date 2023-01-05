Viola Davis and Julius Tennon open the doors to their Los Angeles sanctuary





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN An arch of fiddle-leaf fig trees stands at the entrance to the home of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, whose abode in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake neighborhood has a European-style exterior adorned with lush foliage. The Hollywood couple who met more than two decades ago on the set of the CBS show ‘City of Angels’ recently renovated their 7,545 square foot estate, which they bought in 2016 for a reported $5.7 million . At the same time, the couple were filming the Davis-directed action drama “The Woman King” (produced by the married couple’s company JuVee Productions), which the Oscar-winning actor says influenced the redesign of their home. “I always want to be big and bold, but not too bold, not garish,” Davis told Architectural Digest (AD) in the magazine. February cover . “We were working in South Africa…and we were inspired by the incredible color and culture there.” The couple cooked for 50 guests over the holidays in their newly remodeled kitchen. Credit: Frank Frances/AD Davis and Tennon had lived in the sprawling five-bedroom home with their daughter Genesis for around five years, before hiring former set designer Michaela Cadiz to oversee the new interiors which needed a bit of vibrancy to liven up the monochrome tones . “Viola and Julius have such vibrant personalities, but their home was very minimalistic in 50 shades of gray,” the designer told AD. “They asked for something not too difficult or pretentious, something comfortable, a place to relax and recover their energy. But they also wanted something special, a feast for the eyes and the mind. Finding the right mix was the key.” Although Davis and Tennon still prefer neutral color combinations, designer Michaela Cadiz has enhanced the palette with graphic wallpapers. Credit: Frank Frances/AD This translated into elegant contrasts of dark woods and soft neutrals accented with graphic textiles and wallpapers: dragonflies on the ceiling of their main walk-in closet; stormy clouds on their living room walls, offset by a bright blue sofa; and hand-screened wallcoverings depicting Andy Warhol’s “Polaroids of Muhammad Ali” in the home gym. In Genesis’ bedroom, black and white animal print wallpaper covers one side of the room, while another leaves ample space for pop culture posters including ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’. “. Color shines through in soft yellows, pinks and greens in different rooms, while antique finds and artwork provide centerpieces and conversation starters. In the entrance, the couple display a sculpture of an Agojie warrior they bought in Cape Town, a member of the all-female 17th century African military regiment on which “The Woman King” is based. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon in their newly remodeled home. Credit: Frank Frances/AD Tennon, who once specialized in English antiques at a furniture showroom in Santa Monica, according to AD, explained that it’s important to them to have pieces that bring context to a space. “It’s nice to have furniture that tells stories, things that have history,” he said. But they also love the furnishings that make their house feel like home: the large marble kitchen island and the custom cherry dining table for guests (they cooked for 50 people for Thanksgiving, have- they say) and the oversized tub they relax in. whole. “We talk, we laugh hysterically, we reconnect,” Davis said of their nightly ritual. “Our definition of home is a sanctuary, and it definitely is a sanctuary.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/viola-davis-julius-tennon-house-architectural-digest/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos