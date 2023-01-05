First Fridays, antiques, Sunday brunch and live music





Start the New Year with a trip downtown for First Fridays, plus antique shopping, Sunday brunch and more. 1. First Fridays 2023 The year kicks off with another fun and festive First Friday this weekend. The city beckons locals and visitors alike to the downtown plaza, with opportunities for late shopping, good food, and local music. The main events on the first Friday will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come and attend the monthly Columbia event, which often draws thousands of people to the downtown plaza to experience all the fun downtown has to offer, as well as an opportunity to support its local businesses. 2. Charlotte’s Web Auditions at MCAG Although technically not a “weekend” event, the Maury County Arts Guild will continue its 50th season by hosting auditions for a beloved children’s classic. The Arts Guild will hold auditions this weekend for its next production of “Charlotte’s Web”, which will take place from 6-8.30pm Monday and Tuesday. Auditions will be open to all ages and will include cold script readings. 3. Antiquing by the river after dark Shop from an assortment of vendors peddling unique artifacts and treasures this weekend at Riverside Antiques After Dark. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 901 Riverside Drive, which will take place every first Friday during the winter months. He is also free to attend. Small food items will be provided, along with live music from Brennan White. Shop, hang out and enjoy live music with the locals, while enjoying good company by the River Duck. 4. Sunday Brunch at Southern Tre Who doesn’t love a good Sunday brunch, especially when it comes to gourmet Southern cuisine? Southern Tre Steakhouse will be hosting a special Sunday brunch this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will include items such as steak and eggs, stuffed French toast and eggs Benedict. 5. Live Entertainment Raviner will perform at Asgard Brewing Company & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Stephanie Adlington duo will perform at The Farmstead Cellar, 803 S. Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The Escape Band will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Roderick August will perform at the Tilted Mule, 201 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. Yonder Grove will perform at Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. Shine will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2023/01/05/things-to-do-first-fridays-antiques-sunday-brunch-and-live-music/69779073007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos