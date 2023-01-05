Entertainment
Must-see Bollywood movies for all students
Bollywood plays an important role in our lives whether it is childhood or old age. The constant part of Bollywood is nostalgia and the lesson it brings us every time we watch a movie, especially during college life.
So we have a list of movies you must watch before leaving your college. Here on this menu we have 12 movie flavors that will surely leave a big impact on our lives. Also, if you like to read, you must read inspiring books that will help you in your personal growth.
Go ahead and watch these 12 exciting Bollywood movies that can help students get on the right path to achieving their dreams.
12 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch During College Life
1. Basanti Rank
Omprakash Mehras Rang De Basanti’s film is a jewel of the Bollywood era. This film shows the journey of a group of young people who have gone from carefree souls to responsible citizens and have proven to be the best young people in the nation. This film is so precious that it deserves to be watched again and again.
This film shows and talks a lot about how young people can help bring change to the nation.
2. Air transport
This 130 minute film shows the event of an invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, this film has an 8/10 rating on IMDb and stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.
In this film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Ranjit Katyal, a successful Kuwaiti-based businessman who helped evacuate 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the war.
Ranjit has good relations with officials in Baghdad and Kuwait and makes derogatory comments about Indian citizens. However, after the events following the invasion, her feelings change towards her compatriots.
So instead of leaving with his wife and daughter, he stayed behind and helped evacuate the other Indians. This film helps students fuel their deep love for the nation.
3. Taare Zameen By
This film depicts the rollercoaster life of a college student named Ishaan with dyslexia. He is constantly harassed due to his inability to match his progress with his classmates.
His inability to cope with basic education is criticized left, right and center until a benefactor arrives who understands his situation and helps him solve the problems.
It’s a must-see movie, especially during college life, because it also explains that a person can’t be good at everything. So find your interest and work until the goal is achieved.
4. Mother India
This film made in 1957 is an Indian epic drama that features life and a woman who fights all obstacles to raise her two sons.
Throughout the film, the difficulties she faces are shown. Students can imitate the emotional issues a mother faces raising her children
5. Chak Dé! India
This film takes us on the journey of a hockey coach who is considered a failure due to a loss in an important tournament.
This film shows how the coach makes a women’s team able to compete internationally and cleans up their tainted reputation.
During college life, students need to exercise patience in many areas. This film is therefore a lesson in patience and team spirit. Manufacturers used it as a key element to attract students’ attention.
6. Swades: We The People
Launched in 2004, this film presents the life of an Indian scientist.
In this film, the scientist returns to the village where he was born. There, he tries to fight against social irregularities by working for their improvement as well as providing them with necessities – food, education and above all electricity (bijli).
Young students will surely be inspired by the noble thoughts of the main character.
7. Brothers
Produced by Dharma Productions, this sports drama was directed by Karan Malhotra. This film is a remake of the American film Warrior which featured mixed martial arts.
The main roles were held by Sidharth Malhotra (Monty) and Akshay Kumar (Dravid). Dravid after losing his full time profession becomes a full time fighter. Meanwhile, Monty takes up street fighting as a profession.
Both siblings register for the tournament and can participate in the final. But Monty loses in the tournament and is also injured. So Dravid starts taking care of his brother.
This film shows the love between siblings and the importance of relationships. During university life, we meet a lot of people but not all relationships are eternal. So we should learn to move on from such relationships and start valuing those relationships that are meant forever.
8. Snow
Released in 2010 this Hindi film, Udaan shows the relationship between a father and a teenager.
Through this film, the director tries to show parents how to encourage their children to follow their passion. When you choose what you love, work becomes fun.
9. The River
This Hindi sports drama released in 2001 depicts the plight of the poor who are forced to pay heavy taxes to the British.
So to save taxes, the villagers team up and organize a cricket match against the British. And the outcome of the match will decide their fate.
10. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
This film pays tribute to an exemplary national racing champion, Milkha Singh, who captured people’s hearts and is a perfect inspirational story. And students must watch this film before leaving university life.
This film fuels the zeal to achieve my goals. Students will understand the importance of perseverance and consistency in charting the path to success.
11. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar
Released in 1992, this Hindi movie is about a poor but cheerful guy. After many twists and turns, the hero understands the purpose of his life.
This film shows the hardships he had to face when he decided to participate in a prestigious bicycle race. And it highlights the power of hard work and dedication that can become solid pillars of success.
12. Mary Kom
Released in 2014, this film India recognized Mary Kom’s talent and commitment. She, with her years of hard work, became a sensational inspiration for girls and boys to practice boxing when she was selected for the World Boxing Championship.
This movie is filled with inspiration and motivation to have a never say attitude.
Conclusion
In conclusion, all the films mentioned above can leave an indelible mark on the young minds of students who want to succeed. When it comes to bringing about change in society, entertainment media has a strong influence.
“You don’t have to be awesome to start, but you have to start being awesome.” – Milkha Singh
If you have a problem choosing your ideal career, do not hesitate to take advantage of Mindlers Online career coaching to unlock the key to success.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mindler.com/blog/college-student-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Must-see Bollywood movies for all students
- Are pub and bar dress codes still relevant in 2023?
- Recent stock market trends echo the run-up to the 1969 recession, says JPMorgan
- China, Philippines agree to ‘manage differences’ over South China Sea
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan claims ex-Bajwa army chief wanted him killed
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- Average annual temperature in the UK in 2022 above 10C for the first time, announced by the National Weather Service | climate news
- USA Hockey Smooths Jackson Blake’s Journey Home; UND freshman is doubtful for Friday – Grand Forks Herald
- Ring Car Cam extends Amazon’s security footprint outside the home – GeekWire
- Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
- First Fridays, antiques, Sunday brunch and live music
- Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes: study | health