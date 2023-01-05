Must-see Bollywood movies for all students

Bollywood plays an important role in our lives whether it is childhood or old age. The constant part of Bollywood is nostalgia and the lesson it brings us every time we watch a movie, especially during college life.

So we have a list of movies you must watch before leaving your college. Here on this menu we have 12 movie flavors that will surely leave a big impact on our lives. Also, if you like to read, you must read inspiring books that will help you in your personal growth.

Go ahead and watch these 12 exciting Bollywood movies that can help students get on the right path to achieving their dreams.

12 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch During College Life

1. Basanti Rank

Omprakash Mehras Rang De Basanti’s film is a jewel of the Bollywood era. This film shows the journey of a group of young people who have gone from carefree souls to responsible citizens and have proven to be the best young people in the nation. This film is so precious that it deserves to be watched again and again.

This film shows and talks a lot about how young people can help bring change to the nation.

2. Air transport

This 130 minute film shows the event of an invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, this film has an 8/10 rating on IMDb and stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

In this film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Ranjit Katyal, a successful Kuwaiti-based businessman who helped evacuate 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the war.

Ranjit has good relations with officials in Baghdad and Kuwait and makes derogatory comments about Indian citizens. However, after the events following the invasion, her feelings change towards her compatriots.

So instead of leaving with his wife and daughter, he stayed behind and helped evacuate the other Indians. This film helps students fuel their deep love for the nation.

3. Taare Zameen By

This film depicts the rollercoaster life of a college student named Ishaan with dyslexia. He is constantly harassed due to his inability to match his progress with his classmates.

His inability to cope with basic education is criticized left, right and center until a benefactor arrives who understands his situation and helps him solve the problems.

It’s a must-see movie, especially during college life, because it also explains that a person can’t be good at everything. So find your interest and work until the goal is achieved.

4. Mother India

This film made in 1957 is an Indian epic drama that features life and a woman who fights all obstacles to raise her two sons.

Throughout the film, the difficulties she faces are shown. Students can imitate the emotional issues a mother faces raising her children

5. Chak Dé! India

This film takes us on the journey of a hockey coach who is considered a failure due to a loss in an important tournament.

This film shows how the coach makes a women’s team able to compete internationally and cleans up their tainted reputation.

During college life, students need to exercise patience in many areas. This film is therefore a lesson in patience and team spirit. Manufacturers used it as a key element to attract students’ attention.

6. Swades: We The People

Launched in 2004, this film presents the life of an Indian scientist.

In this film, the scientist returns to the village where he was born. There, he tries to fight against social irregularities by working for their improvement as well as providing them with necessities – food, education and above all electricity (bijli).

Young students will surely be inspired by the noble thoughts of the main character.

7. Brothers

Produced by Dharma Productions, this sports drama was directed by Karan Malhotra. This film is a remake of the American film Warrior which featured mixed martial arts.

The main roles were held by Sidharth Malhotra (Monty) and Akshay Kumar (Dravid). Dravid after losing his full time profession becomes a full time fighter. Meanwhile, Monty takes up street fighting as a profession.

Both siblings register for the tournament and can participate in the final. But Monty loses in the tournament and is also injured. So Dravid starts taking care of his brother.

This film shows the love between siblings and the importance of relationships. During university life, we meet a lot of people but not all relationships are eternal. So we should learn to move on from such relationships and start valuing those relationships that are meant forever.

8. Snow

Released in 2010 this Hindi film, Udaan shows the relationship between a father and a teenager.

Through this film, the director tries to show parents how to encourage their children to follow their passion. When you choose what you love, work becomes fun.

9. The River

This Hindi sports drama released in 2001 depicts the plight of the poor who are forced to pay heavy taxes to the British.

So to save taxes, the villagers team up and organize a cricket match against the British. And the outcome of the match will decide their fate.

10. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This film pays tribute to an exemplary national racing champion, Milkha Singh, who captured people’s hearts and is a perfect inspirational story. And students must watch this film before leaving university life.

This film fuels the zeal to achieve my goals. Students will understand the importance of perseverance and consistency in charting the path to success.

11. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

Released in 1992, this Hindi movie is about a poor but cheerful guy. After many twists and turns, the hero understands the purpose of his life.

This film shows the hardships he had to face when he decided to participate in a prestigious bicycle race. And it highlights the power of hard work and dedication that can become solid pillars of success.

12. Mary Kom

Released in 2014, this film India recognized Mary Kom’s talent and commitment. She, with her years of hard work, became a sensational inspiration for girls and boys to practice boxing when she was selected for the World Boxing Championship.

This movie is filled with inspiration and motivation to have a never say attitude.

Conclusion

In conclusion, all the films mentioned above can leave an indelible mark on the young minds of students who want to succeed. When it comes to bringing about change in society, entertainment media has a strong influence.

“You don’t have to be awesome to start, but you have to start being awesome.” – Milkha Singh

