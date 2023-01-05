Billy Idol Talks His Career Leading to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

It’s November 30 and punk-rock icon Billy Idol turns 67 today, so what’s he doing on a Zoom call with a reporter? “Even on my birthday, they make me do stuff,” he grumbles good-naturedly, but he has a good reason to work on his birthday: he talks about his star ceremony on January 6 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his presenters/speakers will include two of his closest friends, artist Shepard Fairey – who did the illustrations for many of his album covers – and punk storyteller Henry Rollins.

Idol shares his thoughts on his career in his signature low growl, one he’s been developing since the cover of “Mony Mony” in 1981, with a live version six years later becoming his first and only US No. 1 hit. In his 2014 autobiography, Idol says the original version of Tommy James and Shondells was playing a transistor radio when he first had sex.

“Well, that’s just a really good story, isn’t it?” he’s laughing. “But it was around this time that I lost my virginity, so it’s not that far-fetched.”

Idol has been active lately, releasing a fiery, rocking EP, “The Cage”, last September on Dhani Harrison’s Dark Horse label, then performing a special show in October at the Roxy in Los Angeles, marking 40 years since he graced the stage at the famed Sunset Strip club, with longtime partner, guitarist Steve Stevens, in tow. He has also just completed a residency in Las Vegas, as well as a month-long tour of the UK, Europe and South America. In 46 years, Idol’s look hasn’t changed – the leather jacket, the punk headdress tinted with blond/black tips and the ever-present sneer, which evokes Elvis Presley, but according to the UK-born artist under the name of William Michael Albert Broad, insists comes naturally.

Idol, which dubbed its 1990 album ‘Charmed Life’, does not miss the irony of its own longevity, almost flat after a motorcycle accident in the Hollywood Hills in February 1990, followed four years later by a collapse outside a Los Angeles nightclub from a drug overdose. The Harley-Davidson accident nearly cost him a leg, forcing him to turn down major roles in Oliver Stone’s “The Doors” (though he had a reduced role in the film) and “Terminator 2: James Cameron’s Doomsday (“I Couldn’t Run”), though he memorably played his role with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in “The Wedding Singer.”

“Somehow, willingly or unwillingly, I made my way to this position where I always go strong and enjoy it,” sneers the grandfather of two. “We started playing because we liked it. It might last six months or two or three years. And now it’s almost 50 years later. The music we’ve been playing lately is fantastic. Steve Stevens just keeps getting better. I am grateful. Who could have imagined?

“We were like the Aborigines, dreaming of a country. When you make music, there really isn’t a model. You have to invent as you go. There’s a feeling of freedom that I get from rock ‘n’ roll. Freedom from 9 to 5. And we always have fun and are excited about what we do.

To be recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a particularly American — and specifically Los Angeles — honor, and Idol, who became a US citizen four years ago, spent the ages of 4 to 7 in Long Island – Rockville Center and Patchogue – when his father took a job here, falling in love with American films including “Shane” and that country’s pop musical heritage.

“You can see all the stars walking down Hollywood Boulevard,” Billy begins to sing Ray Davies’ famous refrain from “Celluloid Heroes.” “Some you recognize, some you’ve barely heard of.”

Idol notes that even when he returned to England in the early 60s with his family, the culture was heavily influenced by America, especially the Beatles, who were just starting to break through as Billy entered his teens.

“They were completely into soul music that came from the United States,” he says. “Everyone was worried about what was happening in America. You reveled in having won the Second World War, when England was still suffering. Rock ‘n’ roll brought color and life to the grayness of Britain. We came back just as take-off was beginning.

Unlike the nihilistic punk movement he embraced as a member of the Bromley Contingent – the fan group that first latched onto the Sex Pistols – Idol has always valued his rock ancestry.

He was particularly inspired by the punk out of New York in the late 70s, including the Ramones – who took their nickname from a Paul McCartney nickname – and Patti Smith, unapologetically celebrating rock’s heritage with a cover of “Gloria”.

“That’s kind of what I was doing,” he says. “I couldn’t say I didn’t like the Beatles. I know what they meant when they said, “No Elvis, no Beatles, no Rolling Stones”. Even punks grew up with rock ‘n’ roll. I did not see these groups as the enemy.

Billy’s mother listened to jazz, including Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dinah Washington and Louis Armstrong, as well as original Broadway albums such as “Camelot” and “South Pacific” when he was growing up. Western frontier music was another early obsession, with songs like “Billy the Kid” or “Streets of Laredo” capturing his whim.

“It’s funny how that speaks even more to Europeans than to Americans,” he said. “We don’t have that kind of physical space in England, so that fascinates us.”

Billy got his name and appearance purely by accident. Idol came from a chemistry teacher, Bill Price, who wrote on his third-grade report, “William is IDLE,” only for the pop star to change the spelling to avoid being confused with Monty’s Eric Idle. Python. It was also a rendition of Billy Doll (Murcia), the original New York Dolls drummer who died of an overdose during the band’s first UK tour. “It sounded better than Bill Broad, who is like a skinhead in England,” he adds.

The emergence of punk in Britain in 1976 turned cries of “no future” into very real career opportunities for Idol, who started Generation X with pal Tony James, his Chelsea bandmate. It was in this band, during an accident trying to put blue streaks in his hair, that he invented the platinum peroxide look that has become his trademark, much to the horror of that band’s lead singer. , Gene October, who told him to change it. immediately.

“Punk allowed us to level the playing field, to lower the bar, so we could play music as well,” says Idol. “We were encouraged to break the rules. There was a kind of impetuous energy. And then MTV also helped us. It allowed me to live my dream… to make music, enjoy it and continue to evolve creatively. We just wanted to be in the moment.

“That’s one thing about punk. This allows you to take risks because it is a risk in itself. We had to find a way to continue from there. You had to move… and believe in yourself.

This led him to leave London in 1981 to settle in New York where, still suffering from heroin addiction, he signed as a solo artist with Chrysalis Records, where his early career was directed by Bill Aucoin of KISS fame; Aucoin introduced Idol to Stevens. The two began working with Giorgio Moroder’s engineer Keith Forsey, who helped develop the rock/dance hybrid that produced a series of hit singles, including “Hot in the City”, “White Wedding” , “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without a Face”. “, “To be a lover” and “Cradle of love”.

Steve Stevens and Billy Idol

Skyler Barberio

Idol lived six years in New York, becoming part of the city’s burgeoning post-punk scene – its first performance as a solo artist was on the last night of legendary New York hot spot Max’s Kansas City. – then left for Los Angeles in 1987, where he has been for the past 35 years. He is the father of two children, son Willem Wolf, a DJ, from his longtime relationship with Perri Lister; and her daughter Bonnie Blue, of Linda Mathis. Blue gave her two granddaughters, Poppy Rebel and 2-year-old Mary Jane, who were born earlier this year. For several years, he has been dating China Chow, daughter of the famous Beverly Hills restaurateur, Michael Chow.

“It’s very nice to be a grandfather,” he says. “This weekend I will celebrate my birthday with them.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – MTV contemporaries Eurythmics, Duran Duran, the Pretenders and Depeche Mode have already been inducted – is the next hurdle for Billy Idol, who has been nominated for three Grammys and 10 MTV Video Awards (a winner ). The Hollywood Walk of Fame means something to him, especially since he’s called Los Angeles his home for the past three and a half decades.

“I raised my family here and recorded a lot of my albums here,” he says. “So it’s fantastic to be honored like this. It’s something I could never have imagined or ever entered my mind. But I made a lot of my creative choices here, so it makes sense .

As he sings in the recent “Running from the Ghost,” Billy is still battling the demons of addiction, but he’s regained control of his life, downing the occasional glass of wine with dinner or a puff of a vape.

Billy Idol isn’t about to go sunset either. “I think we’ll do it as long as we’re creative and find new things worth playing, doing something we’ve never done before. We have one foot in the past and one in the future.

