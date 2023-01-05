TV Tonight: The wild true-crime story behind ITV’s John Stonehouse drama | Television





The real stone house 9 p.m., TVI After this week’s dramatization, here’s the reality of how John Stonehouse’s story was every bit as bizarre as any TV adaptation might suggest. How did this rising Parliamentary Labor star end up faking his own death in hopes of starting a new life in Australia? This documentary features interviews with family members, former colleagues and the Australian police officers who ultimately brought him to justice. Phil Harrison The dragon’s lair 8 p.m., BBC One The Tycoon Trial by Fire, where amateur troublemakers try to wrest gold from the clutches of seasoned investors, returns for a 20th series. Peter Jones, the only original dragon still standing, is in assertive form, but fortunately also for demonstrating a concept of drag queen fitness via carefree vogue. Graeme Virtue The laid-back dragon Steven Bartlett. Photography: BBC The dog’s house 8 p.m., Channel 4 Another series for this heartwarming, almost aggressive show in which the folks at Woodgreen Pets Charity pair abandoned pooches with dog-brooding humans. This week, deaf parents Hannah and Craig and their children Oliver and Felix meet Percy, a cheeky cockapoo pup. Will a bond form? pH Alex Jones: Making Babies 8 p.m., W Alex Jones swaps The One Show sofa for the halls of Kings Fertility, London. Joining a team of 22 as she trains to become a fertility assistant, the six-month emotional roller coaster following parents from conception to pregnancy is just beginning. Danielle DeWolfe The apprentice 9 p.m., BBC One Round 17 of corporate recruiting burlesque gets off to an unusually distant start as Lord Sugars, a new intake of 18 business cocksure prodigies, flies to Antigua for sun, sea and the sale of bespoke tours in the Caribbean. Some morons will get fired, sure, but at least there won’t be any need to unpack their rolling luggage. VG Marie Antoinette 9 p.m., BBC 2 The teenage queen is taking smooching lessons in an attempt to seduce her hubby this week. It’s not quite the ironic, smartwatch you’d expect from writer Deborah Davis, given that she created The Favourite. But its power struggles still make for a pleasantly intriguing series. Alexis Duggins Live sports Premier League football: Chelsea v Man City 7:30 p.m., Sky Sports main event. Season top scorer Erling Haaland visits Stamford Bridge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/jan/05/tv-tonight-the-wild-true-crime-story-behind-itvs-john-stonehouse-drama The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos