Joseph Priestley House to Celebrate Twelfth Night with Traditions and Entertainment | Applause

NORTHUMBERLAND Throughout the year, Joseph Priestley House brings history to life with its various events open to the public. The house was the residence of the famous scientist, theologian, progressive politician and author of the 18th century. Originally from England, Priestley spent the last 10 years of his life in Northumberland, where he continued his work. But he and his family are also said to have continued the holiday traditions they brought with them from England. This Sunday, Joseph Priestley House will be filled with the treats and festivities of a Twelfth Night celebration that he and his family would have enjoyed.

The Twelfth Night program at Priestley House is special because it takes place in the evening so we can use candles and lanterns for our lighting, said Jo Ann Long, Volunteer Coordinator.

We share Priestley’s Christmas traditions with refreshments, entertainment and guides providing information to our visitors, she said, adding: “The house is appropriately decorated as it would be from the late 1900s. 1700s to early 1800s. It’s a perfect way to end our Christmas celebrations for the year.

Twelfth Night, also known as Epiphany Eve, traditionally occurs on the last of the 12 days of Christmas.

The celebration at Priestley House will include musical entertainment by the Bloomsburg Music Ensemble, a Unitarian church choir, and violinist Beverley Conrad, as well as wassail, Twelfth Night or Kings Cake, and more hot and spicy refreshments that would have been part of the Priestley family celebrations.

The person who finds a bean in a slice of cake will receive a crown, while the person who finds a clove in a slice of cake will receive a jester’s hat for the night.

Priestley was a prolific scientist, best known for his discovery of oxygen. Ron Blatchley as Dr. Priestley will perform chemistry demonstrations at the Pond Building at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Space is limited. Although free, tickets are required and available at the visitor center. Children will have the opportunity to choose a science or history book free of charge (one book per child accompanied by an adult).

According to Long, the night is made possible with the help of around 25 volunteers who will help out that day and will be dressed in colonial attire. Docents will be in each room to answer any questions. The house will be open for self-guided tours.

The ambience of the house will also help visitors step back in time. Upon arrival at the Welcome Center, guests will be escorted by a lantern to the Priestley House and Pond Building. The house will be traditionally decorated with pine, holly and candles. The dining room table will also be set for the holidays with a special centerpiece.

This will be the first Twelfth Night celebration that Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager for Friends of the Joseph Priestley House, will experience. In its first two years of service, the event was canceled due to COVID and then a winter storm.

I can’t wait to see it for the first time, he said, Priestley House lit up at night and decorated with pine trees, colonial music, singing and refreshments. It should be one hell of a night.

In March, Friends of Joseph Priestley House will host Joseph Priestley’s birthday and charter day, with plans for colonial craft demonstrations. In April, they will collaborate with the Ned Smith Nature and Arts Center to celebrate an Earth Day children’s event. From May to August, Priestley House will host Music on the Lawn every third Wednesday. In May there are plans for a Flower & Plant Show, and in August Oxygen Day and Garden Party. Other Kids at Home events will include Priestley Academy (STEAM programmes), History Camp and some new offerings this year: a Theatre/Acting Workshop and a Scout Day.