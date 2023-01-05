Suniel Shetty urges Yogi Adityanath to help end Bollywood trending boycott | Bollywood

On Thursday, actor Suniel Shetty met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai to talk about film opportunities in Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming Film City. During the chat, the actor also mentioned anti-Bollywood trends on social media and allegedly asked UP CM for help. He also assured her that people in the industry don’t do drugs or do bad jobs. Read also : Suniel Shetty on boycotting the Bollywood trend

Only a day ago it was Akshay Kumar who met Yogi Adityanath in the city. For half an hour, the actor shared his enthusiasm for UP’s future Cité du Film. During the meeting, Akshay also urged Yogi to watch his recently released movie, Ram Setu.

Now Suniel Shetty has taken the opportunity to share how audiences can be encouraged to go to the theatre. The actor called the Boycott Bollywood hashtag alarming and was quoted by Indian Express as saying: The hashtag happening, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say so) . It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. I was also part of one of these films, when I made Border. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We must unite and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend.

Suniel also asked CM Yogi to discuss the issue of anti-Bollywood sentiments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 99% of people “in the industry are good”.

Today, if I’m Suniel Shetty, it’s thanks to UP and the fans there. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us disappears. It’s a very strong emotion for me. Dukh hota hai bolne me ke humaare pe yeh stigma hai (it hurts me to say there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that. Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t take drugs all day, we don’t do a bad job). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work). Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hai humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India to the world) and our stories. So, Yogi ji, if you take the lead and talk to our dear Prime Minister, it will make a huge difference, he added.

Earlier, CM Yogi explained to Akshay Kumar the important role of cinema in raising public awareness. He also said that filmmakers should give importance to issues of social and national consciousness when selecting subjects for their films.