Entertainment
Suniel Shetty urges Yogi Adityanath to help end Bollywood trending boycott | Bollywood
On Thursday, actor Suniel Shetty met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai to talk about film opportunities in Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming Film City. During the chat, the actor also mentioned anti-Bollywood trends on social media and allegedly asked UP CM for help. He also assured her that people in the industry don’t do drugs or do bad jobs. Read also : Suniel Shetty on boycotting the Bollywood trend
Only a day ago it was Akshay Kumar who met Yogi Adityanath in the city. For half an hour, the actor shared his enthusiasm for UP’s future Cité du Film. During the meeting, Akshay also urged Yogi to watch his recently released movie, Ram Setu.
Now Suniel Shetty has taken the opportunity to share how audiences can be encouraged to go to the theatre. The actor called the Boycott Bollywood hashtag alarming and was quoted by Indian Express as saying: The hashtag happening, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say so) . It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. I was also part of one of these films, when I made Border. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We must unite and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend.
Suniel also asked CM Yogi to discuss the issue of anti-Bollywood sentiments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 99% of people “in the industry are good”.
Today, if I’m Suniel Shetty, it’s thanks to UP and the fans there. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us disappears. It’s a very strong emotion for me. Dukh hota hai bolne me ke humaare pe yeh stigma hai (it hurts me to say there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that. Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t take drugs all day, we don’t do a bad job). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work). Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hai humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India to the world) and our stories. So, Yogi ji, if you take the lead and talk to our dear Prime Minister, it will make a huge difference, he added.
Earlier, CM Yogi explained to Akshay Kumar the important role of cinema in raising public awareness. He also said that filmmakers should give importance to issues of social and national consciousness when selecting subjects for their films.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/suniel-shetty-urges-yogi-adityanath-to-help-end-boycott-bollywood-trends-101672933277889.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suniel Shetty urges Yogi Adityanath to help end Bollywood trending boycott | Bollywood
- Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for Speaker of the House in lightweight against McCarthy
- Biden expands Title 42 deportations while clearing legal path for some migrants
- Sony announces new PS5 controller aimed at accessibility: Project Leonardo
- How Ukraine’s deadly New Year’s attack on Russian troops in Makiivka happened – BBC News
- Imran seeks CJP-backed committee to investigate Wazirabad attack
- UK Channel 4 Privatization Officially Abandoned – The Hollywood Reporter
- Joseph Priestley House to Celebrate Twelfth Night with Traditions and Entertainment | Applause
- UK Athletics’ 3.0 Streak reaches 21 semesters – UK Athletics
- Stocks fall after strong labor market data
- Dress donations sought for proms
- HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS REAL ESTATE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF O&S INSURANCE BROKERAGE GROUP, INC. AND OSA INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC IN NEW JERSEY