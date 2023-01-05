Why Jeopardy! had so many super champions lately | Entertainment
Ray LalondeThe winning streak came to an end on Tuesday, January 3, after an impressive run of 13 games and a total of $386,400, cementing his place in the upcoming 2023 Tournament of Champions and making him the latest in a recent wave of Danger! super champions.
Performing artist from Toronto, LaLonde is the second highest earning Canadian contestant of all time, placing behind Halifax, Nova Scotia, Mattea Gardon, who last year won 23 consecutive matches, placing her in fifth place for the longest streak in show history. Both are among seven players to have won 10 or more games on the show in 2021 or 2022.
Starting with Matt Amodis 38 consecutive victories in 2021, Danger! saw a treadmill of super-champions. Amodios’ record was quickly broken by the winner of the Tournament of Champions Amy Schneiderwho has won 40 consecutive victories in 2022, placing her second Ken Jennings (74) in the all-time standings. This was followed by Roach, Ryan Long (16), and Cris Pannullo (21).
So what about the recent rise of super champions? Blogger Andy Saunders, who runs the website The danger! Fanput it down to changes in the show selection process.
The show lowered its barrier to entry, Saunders said Radio Canada, referring to how the audition process was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This means that applications are now accepted year-round rather than during specific windows. Auditions are now also taking place via video call, rather than showing hopefuls they have to go to tryouts in person.
There were a lot of people there who are very good at Danger! and just needed that extra push to try, which makes it a bit easier for them, Saunders explained.
the Danger! superfan also noted that contestants now have more time to prepare for the show. There have been a few times now where, over the past two years, contestants have been called in to appear on the show, but due to changes in COVID protocols or other issues, those contestants have had to be rescheduled and were given more time. get ready, he said As it happens host Carol Off.
Saunders added that he enjoys watching super champions and thinks they are good for the show as a whole. I would say that judging by the ratings, the majority of viewers like to see the long sequences, he said.
