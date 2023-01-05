The distance between the set and the house helps to maintain the distance between the actor and the character of North Vancouver

Sophia Powers returns for second season of hit CBC comedy Son of a Critch .jpg

Content of the article In the second season of the CBC TV comedy Son of a Critchthe kids are now in high school and dealing with all the ups and downs that come with this rite of passage.

Content of the article Main character Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) is facing many changes. And, frankly, he’s not ready for any of that.

Content of the article After a summer apart, he discovers that his pal Ritchie (Marc Ezekiel Rivera) made new friends. And his crush Fox, played by North Vancouvers Powers of Sophiahas a 10th grade boyfriend who drives a car, wears a leather coat and sneers. Set in St. Johns in the 1980s, Son of a Critch based on the comedian/actor’s memoir of the same name Score Critch, who plays young dad Marks Mike and is the series’ narrator, is a coming-of-age story where pathos is often the punchline and everyone, it seems, is an outsider. The series began the second season on Tuesday and airs on CBC TV and Gem Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Content of the article We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video At the end of the first season, fans of the show held out hope that the classic sitcom situation between Mark and Fox would lean towards the former after Fox kissed Mark and fired him. on his summer with a freshly minted mixtape. If it ain’t love Well, it turns out that maybe it wasn’t. This romance reversal may have left Mark mopey, and Powers says the slowing down of the young love angle suits him well. I like the direction Mark and Fox are heading. I like how Mark (Critch) portrays it where it’s not so heavy on the romantic setting, Powers said on a recent Zoom call from his home. They’re really good friends and I think a lot of that is because they weren’t teenagers or fully fledged adults. We were still like 13, nothing is going to happen, and I think it’s nice to see that they’re friends first.

Content of the article Photo by Derm Carberry While Powers shares an age with his character, that’s where the similarities end. Powers says she’s able to shake off Fox’s full-throttle approach to life once she leaves the set. I can separate work from my life, which is good. I physically go across the country so I can easily separate it from when I’m in school. I don’t do half the things Fox does. She moves a lot faster than me, Powers said. She is very, very different. There are parts of me where I go, Whoa, I would never do that. I can live being that rebellious teenager on the show. But then, when I get back to being myself, I can focus on school because I know I’m not missing anything because I’ve been through it. I did it through Fox. It’s weird, but it’s interesting and fun.

Content of the article Son of a Critch marks Powers’ first televised concert. Fox is a complicated, tough, and defensive child who leans on an insult reflex to protect himself and keep others at bay. Powers had to put his head down and do a lot of work to find his place in the world of Fox. She’s the most generous human, so I had to help her find a way to be that bully. It was really a struggle at first because people like her so much that it was hard for her to be seen or known as that bully, said Powers acting coach Robyn Ross of Shoreline Acting Studio. of Vancouver. As for Fox, we dove into the psychology of Fox and how she had a very difficult home life and was generally bullied because she was bullied. According to Critch, Fox’s character is a compilation of male and female children he went to school with whose fates were already planned by society and nuns based on which family the children belonged to.

Content of the article They’re kind of resigned to that, Critch said recently on a Zoom call from his home in St. Johns. You know, I’ll never be nothing, that kind of view. Critch, who created the TV show with Tim McAuliffe, explained that due to his contradictions and conflicts, Fox’s character was difficult to portray as a young actor had to don the armor of a bully while letting the public see it. was a kid who deserved attention under the weight of all this anger. He was a tough character to get because he’s so nuanced. There are so many layers. It was difficult to find a performer for her, then we saw Sophia and the game was over, said Critch, who is currently working on the upcoming 30th anniversary season of CBC TV show This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Content of the article Apart from the fact that she’s a very talented actress, I think she’s just a very thoughtful and intelligent person and a joy to be around. I think her intelligence and her emotional intelligence is what really flavors her so well. You don’t have to tell him a lot. Powers started taking acting lessons when she was just eight years old. She’s done a handful of shorts, but this sitcom was on a whole new level with a whole different focus. I remember the first season when I came back from filming, and I was so stuck with the Newfoundland accent. Everyone said: who are you? What happened while you were away? said Powers, who added that she highlighted words containing e in her script to remind her to ring the announcement.

Content of the article Nothing gets nuddin, Critch chimed in as Powers explained his process. When it comes to the chops, there’s no doubt Powers has them as she stands alongside a top-notch cast led by wonderful Leeds actor Ainsworth and, of course, anchored by the legendary Malcolm MacDowell, who plays Marks’ grandfather. McDowell, most famous for his starring role in A Clockwork Orange and over 50 years of other notable roles, is funny and sweet like Pop, something audiences aren’t used to seeing from Liverpudlian, 79, who starred in the infamous movie Caligula. He’s hilarious and really fun to be around, said Powers, who knew McDowell a bit from watching movies with his dad. I’m really lucky, that’s for sure.

Content of the article .jpg She added that McDowell also easily slipped into the sage role on set. My character starts off on a pretty nasty note. He said never to play the character like you want the fans to like you. Play it like the script is given and play it like you don’t care because they’ll like you because you’re amazing. Just keep going, Powers said of McDowell’s advice. It was actually the first day my dad came on set with me. Usually it’s my mom and he’d say, Oh my god, Malcolm McDowell. He had all this great advice, and he gave it in front of my dad. It was awesome. With season two underway, does Powers have any advice for other kids who want to become actors? I would say just to keep working on it. Keep your confidence. Don’t worry about what other people are doing because they have their own journey and you have yours. It’s not supposed to look the same because we’re all going in different directions and you shouldn’t have the same story as anyone else, Powers said. You have to keep trying. Do not be discouraged. There’s a lot of rejection in this industry, but if you like it, you get used to it. [email protected] twitter.com/dana_gee

