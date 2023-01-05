Jordan Harper’s ‘Everybody Knows’, Hollywood’s Next Big Black Film

After his LA Confidential adaptation on CBS dropped, Jordan Harper had a revelation: I was ready to enter the world of Los Angeles, the world of Hollywood, the world of power. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

On the bookshelf ‘Everyone knows’ By Jordan Harper

Mulholland: 352 pages, $28 If you purchase linked books from our site, The Times may earn a commission of Librairie.orgwhose fees support independent bookstores.

It’s where John Belushi overdosed, Jim Morrison fractured his skull, fashion icon Helmut Newton fatally crashed his car and countless celebrities had extramarital affairs. Today, Jordan Harper adds another anecdote to the legendary history of Château Marmont.

In the opening pages of Harper’s stunning new detective saga, Everybody Knows, Mae Pruett is summoned to the hotel to put out a fire. Though conflagrations abound in Harper’s sprawling neo-noir, Mae works for a crisis management firm that makes scandals go away. Most PR firms are eager to get their clients in the media, but Mae is a fixer for a black bag PR firm. That means it’s his job to keep them out.

Maes’ client, young party starlet Hannah Heard, has a problem. Red wine stains on his orange Celine hoodie, another thousand dollars wasted. But these are the sunglasses Maes has in mind. Hannah wears oversized sunglasses in a dark room. The work is under those glasses. There are bigger problems going on: Someone is setting fire to homeless encampments; a cabal of predators targets the ingenuous. The action shifts from sleazy everyday Hollywood life to a darker conspiracy after Maes’ boss is murdered in a seemingly random shooting that she suspects is anything but. His investigation leads to some of the most secretive and ruthless men in town.

The scope of the novels is vast, and so is the buzz following it. Harper’s third book has amassed an impressive array of blurbs from some of the biggest names in contemporary crime fiction, from local favorite Steph Cha to rising national star SA Cosby. Mystery lion Michael Connelly calls Everybody Knows the book everyone’s been waiting for.

At a cafe just down the rue du Chateau, Harper seems unfazed by all the attention. His down-to-earth attitude is a product of his Midwestern roots, his years as a Hollywood screenwriter, and his long journey to the Sunset Strip.

But few are safe from the tradition of the Castle, and Harper told me that the hotel is not just the setting for the first scene; this is also where this scene was written. Using hotel stationery with his name on it, Harper drafted the opening chapter during a short stay. It was a very deliberate ritual, Harper confessed. It was also very expensive.

Chateau Marmont is a far cry from the Ozarks, where Harper grew up. Long before his dream of working in Hollywood took shape, he worked as a copywriter in St. Louis before switching hats to write and edit music reviews for the Riverfront Times. A subsequent move to New York prompted another career move this time to film critic, which Harper admitted he wasn’t very good at. I began to detect in myself the worst kind of film review that one can do, which is to say the jealous film review.

The death of her grandfather, a real badass from the Ozarks who worked as a prison guard and made knives in his spare time, stirred something in Harper. He wrote a thinly veiled short story about the man; Johnny Cash Is Dead has found a home in Thuglit, a pulpy new online magazine for detective fiction created by Todd Robinson. He was so important to my generation of mystery writers, Harper said of Robinson. SA Cosby, Rob Hart, Alex Segura many people have been published in Thuglit.

Harper moved again this time to Los Angeles and her life took a Hollywood turn. He adapted one of his short stories into a spec script, which landed him a job in Warner Bros.’ television workshop. The program trained Harper to write for television and gave her interviews. He was hired, after his second meeting, by Bruno Heller, who was starting season 2 of CBS The Mentalist. In six years on the show, Harper has gone from being a writer to co-writing the finale. That’s why it’s so hard for me to tell people who want to break into Hollywood how to do it, Harper admitted, because I won the lottery.

Rebecca Cutter, a writer, producer and showrunner who rose through the ranks with Harper, called him the room’s MVP on the projects they’ve worked on together. She was impressed, she said in a phone call, with his extensive knowledge of crime and a library that included FBI manuals, court transcripts and gang lore. He eats this for breakfast, Cutter said.

Harper’s fiction writing evolved at a slower pace than her television career. He shelved the first novel he wrote and self-published a collection of gritty short stories. It caught the eye of literary agent Nat Sobel, who has represented some of the biggest names in detective fiction, including Eddie Bunker, Joseph Wambaugh and James Ellroy.

Sobel secured Harper a two-book contract with Ecco for the collection, Love and other woundsand a violent fever dreams of a novel, She rides a shotgunwhich won the 2018 Edgar Award for Best First Novel by an American Author.

Cosby was an instant fan. I would compare She Rides Shotgun to anything written in the last 25-30 years, said the famed Virginia novelist. It is so good.

Harper’s passions for page and screen collided when he had the opportunity to adapt Ellroys LA Confidential for CBS. It was a dream project for Harper, a longtime admirer of Ellroy’s work.

I really think what he does better than almost anyone, Harper said, is create this dream world that is bigger and louder than the real world and therefore more accurate in some ways, especially when you’re talking about things like America or Los Angeles. I think realism fails to capture the essence of LA.

How much does Harper admire Ellroy? He named his dog after him.

I think realism fails to capture the essence of Los Angeles, says Jordan Harper, explaining his admiration for James Ellroy and the inspiration for his novel Everybody Knows. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Sadly, the show wasn’t picked up, but after spending all this time inside Ellroy’s head, Harper had an epiphany: he was now an Angeleno. Many writers who find success with lit grit or country noir, including Cosby, Eli Cranor and Daniel Woodrell, are still in the places they write about. Harper, on the other hand, felt like I had said all I had to say about poor white criminals. It was starting to get dishonest. … I was ready to enter the world of Los Angeles, the world of Hollywood, the world of power.

In other words, the world of Ellroy. But unlike his idol, who often dissects periods from the past, Harper wanted to tell a totally contemporary story. The dark epic that unfolds within the pages of Everybody Knows makes crime shows from the headlines seem quaint by comparison. Reading Everybody Knows is like having someone tell you a horrible secret, Cosby said.

The book is filled with private security mercenaries, gangs of sheriff’s department deputies, political donors with dangerous drug habits, and Hollywood tycoons who use their power to satisfy their sexual desires. In Everybody Knows, nothing is on the table. What it isn’t, however, Harper insists, is a #MeToo romance.

It’s not my story to tell, Harper said. There are people like Winnie M Li, whose novel Partner in crime talks about this specific subject, and she does it very well. For me, it was very important to talk about what I knew, namely how power works in Hollywood.

Ed Brubaker, author of the Reckless graphic novel series, who is currently collaborating with Harper on a TV project, likens Harper’s work to legendary characters in LA crime fiction: Everybody Knows makes Chandler feel like he’s crossed paths with Ellroy but with the knowledge of Michael Connelly on LA

Cosby, who does not recall a conversation with Harper in which he did not refer to Ellroy, thinks the two writers are a better match than Harper would admit. I think he’s Ellroy’s peer, Cosby said. [Harper] writes about California from an array of perspectives, whether it’s the dirty white boys of the Inland Empire or the Technicolor Day-Glo dreamscape that is the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.

For Cosby, it comes down to how Harper treats his characters. Whether they’re uncovering LA’s darkest secrets or sitting in traffic, they’re always connected. He takes these broken people and he puts them in the wringer. He helps them find their humanity in a way that isn’t peddling and isn’t sweet. It’s a hard-earned existential journey.

Everybody Knows is set to be Harper’s seminal novel. I have a feeling whatever he does, Brubaker said, is going to be a massive bestseller. Cosby has no doubt that great things await his friend. Honestly, I think he’s underrated as a writer, and I don’t know why because he’s your favorite crime writer.

Harper, already working on another book featuring characters from Everybody Knows, said: I think I have at least three books set in this world. It’s been 30 years since Ellroy released White Jazz, the final installment of his LA Quartet. Have your favorite mystery writers found a worthy successor?

Only Harper knows.

Harper will be in conversation with Steph Cha at Stories Books & Coffee at 7 p.m. on January 10.

Ruland’s new novel, Make It Stop, will be published in April.