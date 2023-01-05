Entertainment
Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano
Many people are familiar with luxury cars owned by Bollywood celebrities. While the majority of Bollywood actresses prefer to be chauffeured in their luxury sedans and SUVs, many actresses are also seen driving or being chauffeured in some of the lowliest vehicles popular among the popular masses. Here are some of the Bollywood actresses and their humble pick of common cars owned by their garages:
Nushrat Bharucha
Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar is a great option for those who want a different niche lifestyle SUV but don’t want to spend a huge amount of money equivalent to a luxury vehicle. Even celebrities are struck by the charm of Mahindra Thar, Nushrat Bharucha being one of them. The actress owns a Mahindra Thar in the color Rocky Beige.
Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500
South Malini
MG Hector
Known for its smart road presence, tons of features and impeccable space, the Hector is MG’s best-selling SUV. At the time of its launch, due to its novelty, several celebrities bought one for its blingy appeal. Even Hema Malini bought one in a silver shade.
Esha Gupta
Ford Ecosport
During its heyday, the Ford Ecosport was one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market, due to its macho appeal and enjoyable driving dynamics. It has even found its way into the garages of some Bollywood celebrities. Esha Gupta also has one in a shade of blue.
Sarah Ali Khan
Jeep Compass/Maruti Suzuki Alto
Despite her star-studded status and membership in one of India’s royal families, Sara Ali Khan has one of the humblest car collections among celebrities. The actress owns a few vehicles that are more common among the masses than celebrities, like Honda CR-V, Maruti Suzuki Alto, and Jeep Compass.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jeep Compass
When Jeep launched the Compass in India, it immediately became a huge hit in the country with its image as a rugged and accessible SUV from a world famous brand like Jeep. Jacqueline Fernandez also bought one in a shade of red in 2018.
Rhea Chakravarthy
Jeep Compass
Rhea Chakravarthy is another Bollywood actress who bought herself a Jeep Compass. The Bollywood actress is often spotted in a gray colored Jeep Compass, which appears to be the only vehicle she owns.
Shraddha Kapoor
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeze
Many wouldn’t imagine a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza being a Bollywood celebrity’s choice of wheels. However, one might be shocked to learn that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor owns a Vitara Brezza, also in a very regular shade of white, in which she is sometimes spotted. Although the actress has a few luxury vehicles in her garage.
Malaika Arora
Toyota Innova Crystal
In 2021, Malaika Arora survived a serious car accident, in which her Range Rover collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Pune Express highway. However, besides the Range Rover, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta, which is often preferred by many for its excellent comfort and ride quality.
Sonakshi Sinha
Hyundai Crete
The Hyundai Creta is a huge hit with upper-middle-class car buyers, however, few would imagine themselves to be part of a celebrity’s car collection. However, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha owns one in a shade of white, apart from a few other luxury vehicles.
Kim Sharma
Tata Nano
Kim Sharma surprised everyone when some pictures of herself driving her Tata Nano to the gym and grocery shopping surfaced on the internet. The Tata Nano is a car that few would think of as a celebrity wheel pick as it was introduced to the Indian car market as the cheapest car in the country.
Bipasha Basu
Toyota Fortuner
The Toyota Fortuner is an SUV that is generally preferred by businessmen and politicians for its image as a rugged and imposing SUV to look at. However, it also remained a wheel choice for a few celebrities, including Bipasha Basu. The Bollywood actress owns a first generation Fortuner in a shade of white.
Gul Panag
Mahindra Scorpio
It is no hidden surprise that Bollywood actress Gul Panag is an adventure lover who loves driving her cars. The actress owns a fully customized Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, which is modified with a rooftop tent and a whole range of off-road accessories.
Also Read: Beautifully Modified Mahindra Bolero To Look Like Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cartoq.com/12-humble-cars-of-bollywood-actresses-nushrat-bharuchas-mahindra-thar-to-kim-sharmas-tata-nano/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano
- The Chinese Communist Party plans to avoid a zero-covid calculation
- SeaWorld Entertainment posts rising price performance with jump to 84 RS Rating
- William and Kate ‘screamed with laughter’ at Harry’s Nazi disguise
- Israel Seeks to Create R&D Fermentation Hub to Maintain Food Tech Dominance
- MSU hockey kicks off 2023 on the road in Ohio State: three things to watch
- Delhi Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 earthquakes were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas
- Pakistani court bars election commission from removing Imran Khan as PTI leader
- US inflation has yet to turn the corner, warns senior IMF official
- Jordan Harper’s ‘Everybody Knows’, Hollywood’s Next Big Black Film
- Representative Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump over Kevin McCarthy as speaker
- 71% of the public are satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo