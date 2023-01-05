Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano

Many people are familiar with luxury cars owned by Bollywood celebrities. While the majority of Bollywood actresses prefer to be chauffeured in their luxury sedans and SUVs, many actresses are also seen driving or being chauffeured in some of the lowliest vehicles popular among the popular masses. Here are some of the Bollywood actresses and their humble pick of common cars owned by their garages:

Nushrat Bharucha

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is a great option for those who want a different niche lifestyle SUV but don’t want to spend a huge amount of money equivalent to a luxury vehicle. Even celebrities are struck by the charm of Mahindra Thar, Nushrat Bharucha being one of them. The actress owns a Mahindra Thar in the color Rocky Beige.

South Malini

MG Hector

Known for its smart road presence, tons of features and impeccable space, the Hector is MG’s best-selling SUV. At the time of its launch, due to its novelty, several celebrities bought one for its blingy appeal. Even Hema Malini bought one in a silver shade.

Esha Gupta

Ford Ecosport

During its heyday, the Ford Ecosport was one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market, due to its macho appeal and enjoyable driving dynamics. It has even found its way into the garages of some Bollywood celebrities. Esha Gupta also has one in a shade of blue.

Sarah Ali Khan

Jeep Compass/Maruti Suzuki Alto

Despite her star-studded status and membership in one of India’s royal families, Sara Ali Khan has one of the humblest car collections among celebrities. The actress owns a few vehicles that are more common among the masses than celebrities, like Honda CR-V, Maruti Suzuki Alto, and Jeep Compass.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jeep Compass

When Jeep launched the Compass in India, it immediately became a huge hit in the country with its image as a rugged and accessible SUV from a world famous brand like Jeep. Jacqueline Fernandez also bought one in a shade of red in 2018.

Rhea Chakravarthy

Jeep Compass

Rhea Chakravarthy is another Bollywood actress who bought herself a Jeep Compass. The Bollywood actress is often spotted in a gray colored Jeep Compass, which appears to be the only vehicle she owns.

Shraddha Kapoor

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeze

Many wouldn’t imagine a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza being a Bollywood celebrity’s choice of wheels. However, one might be shocked to learn that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor owns a Vitara Brezza, also in a very regular shade of white, in which she is sometimes spotted. Although the actress has a few luxury vehicles in her garage.

Malaika Arora

Toyota Innova Crystal

In 2021, Malaika Arora survived a serious car accident, in which her Range Rover collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Pune Express highway. However, besides the Range Rover, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta, which is often preferred by many for its excellent comfort and ride quality.

Sonakshi Sinha

Hyundai Crete

The Hyundai Creta is a huge hit with upper-middle-class car buyers, however, few would imagine themselves to be part of a celebrity’s car collection. However, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha owns one in a shade of white, apart from a few other luxury vehicles.

Kim Sharma

Tata Nano

Kim Sharma surprised everyone when some pictures of herself driving her Tata Nano to the gym and grocery shopping surfaced on the internet. The Tata Nano is a car that few would think of as a celebrity wheel pick as it was introduced to the Indian car market as the cheapest car in the country.

Bipasha Basu

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is an SUV that is generally preferred by businessmen and politicians for its image as a rugged and imposing SUV to look at. However, it also remained a wheel choice for a few celebrities, including Bipasha Basu. The Bollywood actress owns a first generation Fortuner in a shade of white.

Gul Panag

Mahindra Scorpio

It is no hidden surprise that Bollywood actress Gul Panag is an adventure lover who loves driving her cars. The actress owns a fully customized Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, which is modified with a rooftop tent and a whole range of off-road accessories.

