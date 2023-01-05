Actor Edward Norton learns that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother – National





Hollywood actor and filmmaker Edward Norton always thought his connection to Pocahontas was nothing more than a “family tradition.” In a new episode of the PBS showFind your rootsan investigation of Norton’s genealogy revealed that Pocahontas, one of the most depicted (and often misrepresented) Native women in history, is his 12th great-grandmother. Norton, who stars in the new film glass onion, was visibly shocked when host Henry Louis Gates confirmed his family’s longstanding claims. Read more: Jeremy Renner Shares First Hospital Photo After Crash and Sends Love to ‘All’ Read more Jeremy Renner Shares First Hospital Photo After Crash and Sends Love to ‘All’ Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family traditions seem to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! Tune in tomorrow night at @PBS at 8/7c for the premiere of Finding Your Roots!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023 The story continues under the ad “Oh my God,” Norton muttered, shaking his head. “How could you determine that? » Gates, who has hosted the show since its premiere in 2012, told Norton that a “paper trail” led genealogists to the find. He explained that existing records show that Pocahontas and John Rolfe were married on April 5, 1614, in Jamestown, Virginia. trendy now Toronto homeowners who were out of town find their property was fraudulently sold: police

21 cases of XBB.1.5. COVID subvariant confirmed in Canada trendy now Toronto homeowners who were out of town find their property was fraudulently sold: police

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin awake after showing ‘remarkable improvement’: report To put the impressive paper trail into perspective, Gates added that William Shakespeare died in 1616. Gates said there was “no doubt” about Norton’s family connection to Pocahontas. “That’s about as far as you can go back,” Gates said. “It makes you realize what a small piece of all human history you are,” Norton marveled. Pocahontas was born around 1596. She was the daughter of Wahunsenaca (Chief Powhatan), the Mamanatowick (Supreme Chief) of the Powhatan Chiefdom. The Powhatan chiefdom included about 25,000 Native people in 30 Algonquian-speaking tribes, according to the US National Park Service. She is best known for stopping the execution of Captain John Smith, who wrote in his journals that she placed her head on his so he could not be killed. There are, however, debates among historians as to whether this actually happened. The story continues under the ad



6:09

‘Missing Matoaka’ New Audio Project Tells Pocahontas’ True Story

Pocahontas was later kidnapped and taken to an English colony, where she met Rolfe. She converted to Christianity and was baptized. After their wedding, Pocahontas and Rolfe traveled to England. She died in Gravesend, England, in 1617. They had one son, Thomas Rolfe. Read more: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor Pocahontas’ story was widely popularized in the mostly fictionalized portrayal of her life in the 1995 Disney film. Pocahontas. Norton is just the latest in a long line to have his genealogy discovered onFind your roots.Previous celebrity guests include Amy Schumer, Anderson Cooper, John Legend and Queen Latifah. theFind your rootsThe episode featuring Norton, which aired on Tuesday, also included a dive into the family history of actress Julia Roberts. This is the first episode of the ninth season of the popular show.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9389480/edward-norton-pocahontas-12th-great-grandmother/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos