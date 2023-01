Hackman buys shares in Hollywood, Van Nuys Studios

Hackman Capital loves Hollywood. The company, one of the largest real estate studio owners, has expanded its Hollywood portfolio, taking a 70% stake in Raleigh Studios for $140 million, according to LA County property records. The deal closed Dec. 21 and values ​​the 500,000 square foot property at around $200 million, or $400 per square foot. Raleigh Enterprises, an investment firm led by Mark Rosenthal and longtime owner of the studios, sold the stake in the property, located at 5300 Melrose Avenue. Hackman secured a $90 million loan from Bank of the West as part of the deal, records show. Terms of the loan were not disclosed. A representative for Hackman did not respond to a request for comment. It wasn’t the only stake Hackman picked up in Raleigh. The company also purchased a 30% stake in Saticoy Studios, a 49,500 square foot studio in Van Nuys, for an undisclosed amount. Hackman has operated both Raleigh Studios and Saticoy Studios through its affiliate studio operator MBS since January 2021, according to a statement at the time. Hackman is one of the biggest studios in the United States, owning everything from ViacomCBS Studio Center in Studio City to Silvercup Studios in New York. In LA, Hackman also plans to build a 1.8 million square foot development in Television City, consisting of sound stages, offices and retail on the ground floor. Built in 1915, Raleigh Studios in Hollywood has 13 sound stages on 310,000 square feet and approximately 186,000 square feet of office space. Tim Allens Christmas hit The Santa Clause, as well as Steve Carells Netflix show Space Force, were both filmed at Raleigh Studios, among many other productions. Contact Isabelle Farr

