How actor Edward Norton discovered he was a descendant of Pocahontas





Madeleine Morris

BBC News, New York January 5, 2023, 10:20 GMT image sources, Getty Images Legend, Edward Norton confirmed his family’s relationship with Pocahontas on a TV show. American actor Edward Norton grew up hearing stories about his family’s relationship with Native American heroine Pocahontas. Although he still treated it as a long-running rumor. But during an appearance on the show Find your roots (“Looking For Your Roots”) on PBS, the American Public Broadcasting Service, the rumor came true for him. “Pocahontas is actually your 12 great-grandmothers”said historian Henry Louis Gates Jr, who hosts the weekly show that explores the ancient stories of famous guests. “No doubt” Last Tuesday, during the premiere episode of the show’s ninth season, Gates shared that Norton grew up hearing that he was a direct descendant of Pocahontas, the daughter of Chief Powhatan, the leader of a Native American tribe. But that the star of Glass Onion I thought it was just a “family legend”. However, while tracing Norton’s ancestry, Gates discovered that his 12 great-grandparents were John Rolfe and Pocahontas. “He has a direct trace”, Gates said about the existence of documentary evidence that he is of indigenous descent. “No doubt about it”. The two were married on April 5, 1614, in Jamestown, Va., while William Shakespeare was still alive, Gates recounted. Pocahontas died several years later, in March 1617, in Gravesend, England, while settler John Rolfe died around March 1622, he added. The actor, who is interested in history and studied his own ancestry before appearing on the PBS show, seemed genuinely surprised. “That’s as far as you can go back,” Norton said. The 53-year-old’s connection to Pocahontas wasn’t the only surprising news about his family revealed during the episode. image sources, Reuters Gates also told Norton that his ancestors they had slaves. His third great-grandfather had “seven human beings in captivity”, including a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and five girls, ages 10, 9, 8, 6 and 4, the host said from PBS. “What does that look like?” Gates asked. “The short answer is that these things are uncomfortable“, Norton said. “Everyone should be uncomfortable with this.” “It’s a judgment on the history of this country and you have to face it. When you read ‘Slave, 8 years old’, all you want is to die,” he added. You can now receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our application and activate them to not miss our best content.

