Review: A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Named Otto’ | Entertainment

Sentimental stories about grumpy old men and American decline have, until recently, been the domain of Clint Eastwood.
But in A man called Otto, Marc Forster’s adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s bestseller and remake of the 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, it’s Tom Hanks who prowls the neighborhood and growls irritably at the way things were going. In the original, Rolf Lassgrd richly inhabited the role of Ove, a curmudgeonly widower a Forrest Grump whose suicide attempts are foiled by needy neighbors and ultimately his reluctant and sincere devotion to them.
Exasperation, whether directed at a crying ballplayer or a drooling dog, has always been squarely in Hanks’ wheelhouse. But despondency or even sheer naughtiness for getting off my lawn are less obvious traits possessed by the actor sometimes referred to as America’s Dad. After Hanks’ villainous turn as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis, the 66-year-old found another role in A Man Called Otto that interestingly, if not always entirely successful, addresses his strengths while polishing his familiar screen presence.
It may also rob A Man Called Otto”, which opens with Otto buying a rope to hang himself, of a part of his mind. We know there are some dark roads that Hanks just won’t take, and some of the earlier, more caustic scenes in Forster’s film hit the wrong note.But as A Man Called Otto weaves his way through Otto’s life, cutting between his current feuds and flashbacks of happier times. Along with his wife, Sonya (Rachel Keller), Hanks emotionally adapts the unfolding of “A Man Called Otto” won’t surprise anyone, but it does the trick for warming the heart after the holidays.
A Man Called Otto is set in the prefab townhouse development Otto has long lived in, where he tirelessly fights off all rule breakers, rearranges misguided recycling, and berates drivers who break street traffic regulations against traffic. transit.
Screenwriter David Magee (“Life of Pi,” Finding Neverland) draws heavily from the Swedish film as a sort of parable of community. Up and down the street are all the people the newly retired Otto barely tolerates: friends turned enemies (Peter Lawson Jones, Juanita Jennings), a nice sportsman (a charming Cameron Britton), a paper delivery boy transgender and former student of Otto’s wife (Mack Bayda). Above all, there is Marisol (a formidable Mariana Trevio), a pregnant mother of two who has just moved in with her husband (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). Various needs—a stray cat, a borrowed ladder, driving lessons—interfere with Otto’s desires for a peaceful death and, between two failed suicide attempts, gradually rekindle his will to live.
Sometimes it’s too wide. Mike Birbiglia plays a predatory real estate agent from a not-so-subtle company called Dye & Merica. (It sounds like Dying America, which it is, says Otto.) But A Man Called Otto is less realistic than a modern-day fable, with nuances of Scrooge and the Grinch. A tale of a lonely man, Hanks made it a poignant family work. Rita Wilson, his wife, is a producer and is heard singing a song in the film. Young Otto is played in flashbacks by their son, Truman Hanks. Even Chet Hanks’ White Boy Summer blared from a car radio.
Another bit, however, is a more exciting needle drop. The less said the better, but suffice to say it could be a sign that the rebirth of kate bush so warmly launched by Stranger Things has yet to diminish. If that’s not life affirming, I don’t know what is.
“A Man Called Otto, a Sony Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. Running time: 126 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.