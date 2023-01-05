Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many more…

SRK to Deepika on birthday: ‘Always proud and wishing you reach new heights’

Mumbai– On Thursday, on Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, her “Pathaan” co-star Shah Rukh Khan wrote a note of appreciation for the actress and said he was “proud and always wishes her to reach new heights”.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a new look of Deepika’s character from their film and wrote, “To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you’ve evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing you reach new heights, happy birthday, lots of love, #Pathaan hits theaters on January 25th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This will be the fourth time SRK and Deepika have been seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can enter any system or circle through his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world he resides in.

The film is the first of three films by SRK after a hiatus of more than four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ which did poorly at the box office.

“Pathaan,” produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will hit theaters on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan’s nickname for Alia Bhatt is ‘Amma Bhatt Kapoor’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared actress Alia Bhatt’s nickname after she said she would call her “Pathaan” after the film was released.

Alia had a joke-filled exchange with SRK on Twitter, where the actor treated his fans to an “Ask SRK” session on Twitter.

Alia joined the Q&A session, as she answered a fan, who asked Shah Rukh, “Why does Alia just call you SR?”

Responding to why Alia called Shah Rukh only “SR”, the actor tweeted what “SR could mean”.

He wrote: “Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just Shah Rukh.”

Alia revealed what ‘SR’ stood for and tweeted, “Pretty sweet and respected, but from January 25th I’m going to call you Pathaan. You see, I’m so creative na.

After Alia announced her new name for Shah Rukh, he too came up with a name for Alia.

In reference to Alia’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, he tweeted: “Made small. And I will now call you little Amma (mother) Bhatt Kapoor!

Arjun Kapoor grateful to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants for reviving ‘2 States’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed his gratitude to contestants Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakraborty for bringing back memories of his movie “2 States” through their performance.

On the vocal reality TV show “Indian Idol 13,” Rishi and Bidipta Chakraborty performed on the track “Mast Magan,” originally sung by Arijit Singh for the 2014 movie “2 States.”

After watching their performance, Arjun, who starred in the film opposite Alia Bhatt, praised Rishi and Bidipta for singing the duet that won him over in the past and he recalled his filming days.

He shared, “I finally saw your face Rishi, you sang the whole song in front of her! I could feel another vibe and emotion while you were playing. I think you both did this song justice and thank you for making me relive “2 States” again.

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj come to the sets of the singing reality show to promote their film ‘Kuttey’

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are considered the judges of “Indian Idol 13”.

Sonia Singh opens up on Tunisha asking for monetary help, relationship with Sheezan

New Delhi- Tunisha Sharma had asked Sonia Singh for monetary help and her friend said she was surprised when the late actress told her she needed the money as she had never made such a request.

In a chat with IANS, Sonia shared that Tunisha requested Rs 3,000 on December 8.

The ‘Kumkum’ actress said: “I’ve known her for five years but she never asked for money so it was quite surprising to me when she called on December 8 and told me that ‘she needed Rs 3000 in cash.”

“I said, ‘you and Sheezan shoot together, ask him,’ and she replied even though he didn’t have any. I don’t know why she needed that money.

Tunisha reportedly committed suicide on December 24 and her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by his mother.

Sonia also spoke about Tunisha’s bond with her mother and said, “They shared a very friendly bond and Tunisha never hid anything from her mother.”

She also recalled how, on December 14, when they met Tunisha, they shared her relationship with Sheezan: “I can’t distinguish at that time any serious differences between them.”

“However, Tunisha told me that Sheezan didn’t want to talk about relationships for 24 hours and wanted some space. Tunisha shared that she would give him that space. I thought these are all minor differences that exist in any relationship,” she concluded.

Reena Kapoor talks about her interest in gardening and love of pets

Mumbai– TV actress Reena Kapoor, currently seen on the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’, shares her interest in gardening and how much she loves nature.

The actress also says she loves pets and wants to keep them at home, but due to her busy filming schedule, she can’t keep them at home.

She says: “I love the beauty of nature and I like to admire it. Gardening, including growing flowers and feeding birds, is my favorite hobby. My balcony is a flower garden with a variety of vibrant plants. I have a bird’s nest on my balcony where the birds come to eat and I love the sound of their chirping.

The actress has appeared in such TV shows as “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, “Vishnu Puran”, “Jai Ganga Maiya”, and many more.

Apart from gardening, Reena also loves pets as she mentions, “I also love pets and I’m obsessed with them, but I can’t have them in my house because I’m doing filming all the time. However, my husband has an animal farm at his house. I go to the farm occasionally and spend time wandering around in nature.”

Zaan Khan signed on to play an unpredictable and carefree personality in ‘Maitree’

Mumbai– Film and TV actor Zaan Khan will play the male lead opposite Shrenu Parikh in the show ‘Maitree’.

He plays the role of an NRI, Saransh, who has a very unpredictable and carefree personality. It’s hard to judge him because his mood changes within seconds and he behaves in a very strange way. He will be seen getting married to Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) on the show.

Speaking about his character, Zaan said, “When I got a call for this role, I immediately told them yes, just because of the character on the show. This character is very different from what I’ve played in the past and is the opposite of who I am in real life.

Zaan has acted in soap operas such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Beinhaanpan’ and many more.

He added more about how he prepared for his role and shared, “I had to do a lot of preparation like attending workshops for this role. Saaransh is a mama’s boy and tries to get away with all his wrongdoings, just because he has her backing. I’m sure with the tons of twists my character will bring, audiences will be hooked to their TV screens.

It is the story of two best friends living in Prayagraj and how their life changes after getting married. (IANS)