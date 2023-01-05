Whale Star Brendan Fraser Reflects on Emotional Hollywood Comeback: I Just Cried





Brendan Fraser is candid about his six-minute standing ovation for his performance in “The Whale.” Asked about the long applause at various film festivals, Fraser laughed and described his reaction to the events. “I just cried. That solved all the problems,” Fraser joked Wednesday during an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” BRENDAN FRASER CREAMS TEARS, WHALE RECEIVES SIX-MINUTE STANDING OVATION AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL “I think it depends on who’s holding the clock to tell you the truth,” he referenced the length of the audience’s applause. The 53-year-old actor reveled in the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival and won acclaim for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s film in September 2022. A month later, he received a similar response at the London Film Festival, where he reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation. Fraser has returned to the big screen for what many believe will be an Oscar-nominated role as Charlie, a 600-pound gay man who thinks his life is coming to an end. The role represents a major comeback for Fraser, as it is his first starring role in nearly a decade. The ‘The Mummy’ star also landed roles in Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated western ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and ‘Behind the Curtain of Night’ with Marcia Cross and the actress. by “Yellowstone” Dawn Olivieri. DWAYNE JOHNSON PRAISE BRENDAN FRASER’S WHALE, THANKS MOM RETURNS STAR FOR LEADING ROLE IN HOLLYWOOD Despite Fraser’s multiple standing ovations, he admitted on the late-night show that there wasn’t a moment in his acting career when he thought “I’ve made it.” “I feel like I’m still waiting for someone to come in and tell me the jig is up, you know,” he remarked. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I know I’m doing what I love,” Fraser told Meyers on Thursday. “I’m really happy to be able to do this.” Fraser has largely stayed out of the spotlight after dealing with physical ailments from performing several of his own on-screen stunts. The actor has also been candid about his struggle with depression after an alleged sexual assault incident in 2003. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Meanwhile, Fraser’s appearance on the late-night show ended with the host asking him if it was nice to be in a movie where he didn’t have to worry about getting hurt while doing a stunt. “Just my feelings, that’s all,” Fraser joked. Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/the-whale-star-brendan-fraser-reflects-emotional-hollywood-comeback-broke-out-crying The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos