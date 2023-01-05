Entertainment
Suniel Shetty urges UP CM to help shed the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend
BombayBollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help erase the hatred against the Hindi film industry and get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend on the networks social.
Adityanath, who was on a two-day visit to Mumbai, ended his trip by meeting film personalities such as Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty and Boney Kapoor.
Although the agenda of the meeting was to discuss filming and investment prospects in Noida Film City, Shetty took the opportunity to air grievances from the film industry.
“I want to talk about this hashtag going on – ‘Boycott Bollywood’. It can stop if you say something about it. We’re doing a good job,” the 61-year-old actor said.
Shetty further asked Adityanath to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to eliminate the stigma around Bollywood.
“It pains me to see this stigma. Ninety-nine percent of the people here are good. So please Yogi ji take the lead and talk to our Prime Minister about erasing this stigma,” he added.
The film industry has played a major role in connecting India with the world, Shetty said and called on Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister to use his influence to end the “boycott” trend. Bollywood”.
“We have to join hands and try to get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend and make people realize that most people in the industry are good. We don’t do drugs, we don’t harm others .
“I ask you to be the person who will break down the stigma. This industry is responsible for connecting India to the world, especially when it comes to music. You are a very big name sir. If you talk about it, the people will listen to you,” the actor said.
The BoycottBollywood hashtag started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, which sparked discussions about the nepotistic nature of the industry and the controlling attitude of major banners.
The hashtag surfaced two years later ahead of the August 11 release of superstar Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’.
Other targets were director Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ and Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next film “Pathaan” is the latest.
Shetty said it was wrong to label the industry in a bad light because of “one rotten apple”.
“Nowadays people think Bollywood is not a good place. But we made such good movies here. I was also part of such a movie, ‘Border’, along with others,” he added.
The actor said he was grateful for all the love and support shown to him by the people of Uttar Pradesh during his early years.
“Today I am what I am thanks to the people of Uttar Pradesh. When they filled the theaters, we knew our films would turn out well everywhere. If you take the lead, a change can be brought about in what the people think,” Shetty said.
The meeting, held at the Taj Colaba, was also attended by Sonu Nigam, Jackky Bhagnani, Rajpal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Ashish Singh, Tej Kiran, Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Om Raut.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/suniel-shetty-urges-up-cm-to-help-get-rid-of-boycott-bollywood-trend-2496485/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suniel Shetty urges UP CM to help shed the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend
- Volvo Details New Google HD Map Display for 2024 EX90 at CES
- Whale Star Brendan Fraser Reflects on Emotional Hollywood Comeback: I Just Cried
- SJU Hockey returns to the Ice Friday vs. Gustavus
- 13 fashion trends that will be important in 2023
- Future Tech at CES 2023 Showcases Tomorrow’s Greatest Inventions
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Afghanistan and tremors are felt in Delhi – NCR
- Boris Johnson was secretly ‘pushed’ by government scientists to wear a Covid mask
- Lauren Boebert hints at Donald Trump’s nomination for president
- They wanted to assassinate me like Salman Taseer: Imran Khan
- Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many more…
- UChicago Launches Polsky Deep Tech Ventures to Help Startups Bring Science and Technology to Market