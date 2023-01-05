Oneida Nation Enterprises to Host Job Fair





VERONA — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will host a one-of-a-kind recruiting expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 at the Turning Stone Event Center to fill positions needed to support its continued growth and diversification in 2023. The “It’s Your Turn For A New Career On Hiring” exhibit responds to a historic year of growth for Oneida Nation Enterprises with even more developments planned for 2023. Last year, ONE opened many new ventures and announced plans for several growth initiatives, including Turning Stone’s biggest evolution in two decades. The massive project will include a new 250-room hotel and nearly double the existing convention and meeting space in the complex. Additionally, Turning Stone will add new dining options, outdoor spaces and additional amenities. To support this significant growth, ONE is looking to further expand its workforce to maintain its high standards and to hire for newly created positions. The exhibition will provide job seekers with the opportunity to interview for hundreds of careers at ONE. Once candidates have explored the Hiring Expo and identified jobs to apply for, hiring managers will conduct on-site interviews and qualified candidates will receive a job offer on-site. Oneida Nation Enterprises is hiring for a variety of full-time and part-time positions across its portfolio of hospitality, gaming and retail locations, including cooks, cashiers, table game dealers, accountants , concert entertainment technicians, beverage servers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, plumbers, golf courses, sports book authors and many more. As one of the region’s largest employers, Oneida Nation Enterprises offers exceptional benefits including peak pay, scholarships for accountants, tuition reimbursement, on-the-job training paid employment, a 401(k) retirement savings with employer matching, health care coverage, paid time off, $1,000 signing bonus (select positions), and employee housing with rent starting at $550/month (select positions). Event registration is strongly recommended to help expedite entry for event applicants, but walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration for the event on bit.ly/ONEHiringExpo.

