Four times Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has made her mark on the global front – Reuters





The popular actress celebrated her 37th birthday on January 5 By ANI Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 07:19 PM Last update: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 20:10 We no longer present Deepika Padukone as her professional career of 15 years is enough to speak of the stature of the actress. The Bollywood diva celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday. Deepika has undoubtedly helped put India on the global map, especially in 2022. As she turned a year older on Thursday, let’s take a look at all the moments she held her head up high and made India proud! 1. Very first ticket to Hollywood In 2017, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone surprised everyone with her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She played the character of Serena Unger, which put her in the international spotlight. 2. The beginnings of the Met Gala Along with making her Hollywood debut in 2017, Deepika also made her Met Gala debut the same year. She unleashed her stylish avatar at the international gala with a bang. She donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin dress that featured a side slit, a deep V-neckline and embellishments spread across the straps and train. 3. Represented India at Cannes 2022 as a member of the jury AFP It is a proud moment for all Indians when Deepika represented the nation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as a member of the jury. She was the only Indian among the eight members of the jury of the international competition. 4. First Indian to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy AFP Deepika has become the first Indian person to unveil the FIFA trophy. In December 2022, she escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at Lusail Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. Work-wise, Deepika will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller. Pathane alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is set to hit theaters on January 25. Apart from that, she also Trainee with Amitabh Bachchan and director Rohit Shetty’s next film Singham again opposite Ajay Devgn in her kitty. By Deepika Padukone Project Kfirst look poster Creators of the next Pan India film Project K unveiled the first poster of Bollywood diva Deepika on the occasion of her birthday. In the orange and red poster, Deepika’s silhouette was seen as she posed against the sun, presumably atop a mountain hill. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

