Iran releases Oscar-winning film actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was jailed for supporting nationwide protests

Iran has released a leading actor from an Oscar-winning film, nearly three weeks after he was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, according to local reports.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency has announced that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning film The Salesman, has been released on bail.

Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, had earlier announced that she would be released in an Instagram post.

After his release Wednesday from Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, Alidoosti posed with bouquets of flowers, surrounded by friends. No other details have been released about his case.

Alidoosti was among several Iranian celebrities to voice support for nationwide protests and criticize the authorities’ violent crackdown on dissent.

She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was deactivated.

A message had expressed solidarity with the first man to be executed on charges related to the protests, which were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody and turned into widespread calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics .

The protests mark one of the greatest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment after the 1979 revolution.

Security forces used live ammunition, birdfire, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, rights groups say.

Mohsen Shekari was executed on December 9 after being accused by an Iranian court of blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

Mohsen Shekari (left) and Majidreza Rahnavard were executed by the Iranian government.

A week later, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, by public hanging.

He had been accused of stabbing two members of the paramilitary Basij militia, which is carrying out the crackdown.

Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed hearings on charges related to the protests.

His name was Mohsen Shekari,” Alidoosti wrote on an account with some 8 million followers before his arrest.

“Every international organization that observes this bloodbath and does not act is a disgrace to humanity.”

Iranian reports on Alidoosti’s release do not say whether she has been charged with anything or whether she will face trial. It was also unclear whether she faced any travel restrictions as part of the terms of her release.

At least 516 protesters have been killed and more than 19,000 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been following the unrest closely. Iranian authorities have not provided an official tally of those killed or detained.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous Iranian actresses, were arrested in November for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media.

Voria Ghafouri, an Iranian football star, was also arrested that month for “insulting the national football team and propaganda against the government”.

All three were released.

The protests began in mid-September, when Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iranian morality police for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Taraneh Alidoosti holds a sign saying “women, life, freedom”. ( instagram )

Hijab necessary for women, says Khamenei

Women have played a prominent role in the protests, with many publicly removing the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

Protesters say they are sated after decades of political and social repression.

One of the main slogans has been “Death to the Dictator”, in reference to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, who has held the country’s highest office for more than three decades.

Iranian officials blame the protests on the United States and other foreign powers.

State-linked media highlighted attacks on security forces, while authorities imposed heavy restrictions on coverage of protests, including periodically cutting off internet access.

Mr Khamenei, who has said little about the protests, discussed Islamic dress in a meeting with women on Wednesday, saying the hijab was necessary but that those who have not “completely observed” the practice “shouldn’t not be accused of being non-religious”. or against the revolution”.

Even before the protests, many Iranian women wore the headscarf loosely, and authorities have relaxed enforcement at times, notably under President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate who ruled from 2013 to 2021.

His successor, the hard-line Ebrahim Raisi, had decided to tighten the restrictions.

Alidoosti had already criticized the Iranian government and its police forces ahead of this year’s protests.

In June 2020, she received a five-month suspended prison sentence after criticizing police on Twitter in 2018 for assaulting a woman who removed her headscarf.

Other well-known films Alidoosti has starred in include The Beautiful City and About Elly.

