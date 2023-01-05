TV shows, movies on celebrity winter watchlists

HILARY FOX Associated Press



LONDON The weather outside can be dreadful, but the myriad of indoor viewing options can be downright delightful.

In interviews over the past few weeks, The Associated Press asked celebrities promoting their own projects in Europe what they plan to watch this winter:

LUCAS BRAVO and DARREN STAR (Emily in Paris):I have so many shows to catch up on. I have fantasies about what I’m going to watch, but I never really get to it, you know. Like, I never really got to see the Sopranos like I should have, Star said, the creator of Emily in Paris.

Does catching up on other TV shows feel like work, though?

Not when they’re that old, Star said. I don’t mind going back and watching old shows because then I don’t think about them in this present moment like, Damn, how is that so good?

People also read…

Bravo, the actor who plays love interest and chef Gabriel on the Netflix show, highlighted another vote for the Sopranos and added Twin Peaks to his list but there is another comes first.

I’m watching Tokyo Vice right now, such a spectacular show, the French actor said. The way Japan is filmed made me want to be there. It’s very immersive, very good.

MARTIN CLUNES (Doc Martin): Clunes, who played the titular Doctor of Fish Out of Water and into the Cornwall countryside on the ITV show since 2004, chose ghosts.

I love ghosts. I love the Ghosts, because, just because they’re all so good and they all like each other so much, they all thrive, right? he said of the BBC sitcom about a couple who inherit an old house haunted by eccentric characters. A American adaptation is broadcast by CBS.

They’re all so smart, Clunes said of the cast of UK shows. I worked with a few of them. Well, we had Mathew Baynton down. He had his finger cut off in one of the first Doc Martins.

WILLIAM ABADIE and LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT (Emily in Paris)The actors of Emily in Paris turn to the environment for their winter watches.

I love nature documentaries. I’ve been vegan for a few years, said Abadie, who plays perfumer and RP client Antoine.

The documentaries about nutrition and global warming also catch his attention: I just put them on loop and listen, trying to understand the data, how it’s explained and all that.

Laviscount, who plays Emily Alfie’s love interest, continues a similar vibe and said he’s into anything inspirational, inspirational stuff.

I kind of have to keep going, especially in the winter months, so the kind of inspiring adventure shows me, he said.

A show he’s addicted to right now? Wednesday.

DOUGLAS HODGE and BLAKE HARRISON (I Hate Suzie Too)I guess I watch a lot of horror with my wife, while it’s dark, Hodge said, much to Harrisons, well, horror as the two actors from I Hate Suzie Too were interviewed together.

The three-part follow-up to I Hate Suzie on Sky revolves around a former child star played by Billie Piper. Hodge plays her ex-husband, while Harrison plays Suzies’ rival contestant in a dance competition show in the show.

Harrison, on the other hand, is trying to indoctrinate my daughter into Tolkien’s world, despite his wife’s disgust.

I went through a period where my brother and I would get together every Christmas and, in one day, watch all three extended editions of Lord of the Rings, it would be like a 12.5-hour marathon, he explained. Obviously I have kids now so it doesn’t happen as much, although I’m just starting to introduce my daughter to Fellowship of the Ring. She’s getting into it slowly and she’s kind of into it.

BRUNO GOUERY and SAMUEL ARNOLD (Emily in Paris)Once again in Paris, where Arnold and Gouery embody Julien and Luc, collaborators of a Parisian public relations firm.

Arnold is suitable for the season: Christmas movies like, it’s always the best, like Home Alone, Die Hard all those Christmas movies.

Gouery, meanwhile, is prepared for a different kind of weather: scary season, helped by the fact that it gets dark so early.

I like comedy too, he says. And in another way, the two opposite things: I like horror movies, you know, movies like Scary Movie, Shining, Psycho. You look at me: He’s crazy.

Remind me not to spend Christmas with you, brother, Arnold replied.