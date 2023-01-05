Stigma of ‘boycotting Bollywood’ must be removed: Suniel Shetty tells UP CM Yogi Adityanath





Suniel Shetty was among Bollywood personalities including Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai and others who interacted with CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai.

Bombay ,

Suniel Shetty urged CM Yogi Adityanath to convey his message to Prime Minister Modi as well. (File photo: AFP)

By Pankaj Upadhyay: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said on Thursday that 99% of Bollywood do not use drugs and instead focus on hard work to reach people and therefore, it is important that the #BoycottBollywood trending hashtag be removed to restore the image of the Bollywood industry. “This hashtag needs to be removed and there may be a bad apple in the basket, but not all of us are like that. Our stories and our music connect to the world and so the stigma needs to be removed. Please forward this message to Le Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, Sunil Shetty said while interacting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. READ ALSO | CBFC removes Deepika Padukone’s butt shots from Besharam Rang: report The veteran actor’s comment comes as Bollywood films face frequent calls for a boycott on social media. Recently, such a trend was seen when the song “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan was released. Thousands of people on social media have called for a boycott of the film as the song shows actress Deepika Padukone dancing in a saffron bikini in what many believe is a “disrespect” to the Hindu community. CM Yogi Adityanath who was in Mumbai interacted with several Bollywood personalities. The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to promote Uttar Pradesh as ‘the most film-friendly state in India’. Apart from Suniel Shetty, other celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Jackie Bhagnaani, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sonu Nigam as well as Boney Kapoor and Subash Ghai attended the meeting. Well-known film producer Boney Kapoor said he had a great time filming in UP. “The film industry feels comfortable filming in Uttar Pradesh because CM Adityanath has made the state ‘crime-free’. I have already made two films there and intend to do more. do others,” Boney Kapoor said. Meanwhile, famed director Subash Ghai has highlighted the need to focus on education in Uttar Pradesh. READ ALSO | The Rahul Gandhi lookalike joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the video “You talk about infrastructure, which is a good thing, but education is also an important aspect that needs to be looked at. UP shouldn’t have to look for talent from outside and kids who have mastered the craft can drive the industry forward,” says Ghai. On January 4, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met with CM Adityanath and discussed the upcoming film town in the northern state. During the meeting, Akshay Kumar also urged CM Yogi to watch his latest movie “Ram Setu” and said that the Hindi film industry is looking forward to (the opening of) the film city which the government of Uttar Pradesh is developing because it will provide a new alternative. Posted on: January 5, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/yogi-adityanath-bollywood-actors-boycott-bollywood-stigma-needs-to-be-removed-suniel-shetty-2317861-2023-01-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos