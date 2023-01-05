Doctor Who Bosses Reveal They’re Considered Non-Binary Cast For Fifteenth Time Lord

Doctor Who bosses considered casting a non-binary actor for the Fifteenth Time Lord, before settling on Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

In a new interview, Russell T. Davies spoke about the search to find Jodie Whittaker’s replacement with actors from “all walks of life and genres” participating in the audition process.

The screenwriter, 59, reflected on the casting process and how he and executive producer Phil Collinson had a rough vision that the new Doctor would be played by someone under 30.

'As always, we turned to Andy Pryor [casting director] and said, "Bring us the best of the country. "We saw all walks of life, all genders," Russell told Radio Times.

“We saw men, we saw women, we saw a non-binary actor.

“I think generally we were looking for people younger than most people we saw were under 30, but not definitively, and some sort of new talent.”

Casting: In a new interview, Russell T. Davies (pictured with Ncuti in May) spoke about the search to find Jodie Whittaker’s replacement

While Russell kept shy of the actors taking part in the audition process, he admitted that bosses almost gave the role of Doctor Who to someone else, before Ncuti landed the role.

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary, starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti, 30, will then take over the TARDIS, with its first episode airing over the festive period next year.

In October, Jodie stepped down from her role as Doctor, replaced by returning star David for future anniversary episodes.

The Power of the Doctor was filled with excitement as famous faces returned, Jodie retired after five years as a Time Lord, David made his return and fans got their first glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa as 14th doctor.

Stepping down: In October, Jodie Whittaker stepped down from her role as doctor, replaced by returning star David for future anniversary episodes

The sci-fi series’ 60th celebration feature will also star Catherine Tate, reprising her role as companion Donna Noble.

The final episode of Jodie ended with a short trailer for the anniversary episodes, which will hit screens in 2023.

The trailer teased Ncuti’s highly anticipated arrival as the star was seen asking, “Can someone tell me what’s going on?”