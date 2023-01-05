Will awards season galas help cure Hollywood’s cinematic malaise? – Deadline

The curtain rises Thursday night on what appears to be an idiosyncratic festival awards season, as Palm Springs Gala organizers kick off the Palm Springs Film Festival in hopes that audiences somewhere, somehow or another, will start talking about movies.

Participants know that their children are queuing for the Avatar sequel, but they themselves probably didn’t pay to see a movie this year – any movie. The usual excuse: there are no new “adult” films.

In fact, two announced big-budget ($80 million each), non-franchise, and adult-oriented movies, Babylon and White noiseare year-end box office fizzles.

Both shared a demanding theme for the holiday season. The characters of Noah Baumbach White noise are obsessed with death. Damien Chazelle Babylon talks about the death of the silent film era.

Although both delivered memorable moments and standout performances, studies have indicated that segments of the audience felt assaulted rather than entertained.

Meanwhile, the task of finding mainstream or obscure releases like, say, After Sunor even Everything everywhere all at onceoften requires some detective work due to staggered release dates and many screens shutting down.

The Motion Picture Academy’s mandate against the screens has prompted its voters to borrow films from BAFTA members or random guilds rather than delve into the techno maze of its screening room.

Will voters respond? Five years ago, members of the Oscars apologized if they saw Rome only once, given the relentless pressure from Netflix.

On the other hand, many people expected at the Palm Springs event recognize that they had not seen Cate Blanchett in Deposit or Steven Spielberg’s assembly in The Fabelmans – again merit movies that failed to thrill ticket buyers.

Tom Cruise will probably devour the Oscars as many predict, without having to take the time to Impossible mission franchise (seven so far) to flirt with the holidays.

Oscar wins for Top Gun: Maverick would surely boost television ratings. Still, the biggest buzz of years past has been fueled by surprise winners like Shakespeare in loveor surprise losers like HEY

This year, festival audiences might prefer to applaud sleeper hits like All everywhere Al at once. Missing this year are mainstream studio favorites like The Martian, Dunkirk or Once upon a time in Hollywood – films with strong actors and accessible subjects.

“Why can’t the studios find another Terms of endearment with Shirley MacLaine or Jack Nicholson? asks a film producer. “It aroused emotion, not alienation.”

The closest sentimental entrance is A man called Otto, with Tom Hanks playing a curmudgeon who ends up taking care of his family (it’s a remake of a Swedish movie). Given the reduction in film festivals and other promotional opportunities, Otto will inevitably struggle to attract attention in the crowded cinematic space.

Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto” Pictures of Colombia

ticket to paradise is also cited as a welcome intruder; the George Clooney-Julia Roberts comedy-drama grossed $167 worldwide. It’s based on a relentlessly effervescent rom-com original from Ol Parker and David Pipski. As such, he represented the polar opposite of White noisea film faithful to a 1985 cult novel by Don DeLillo.

fans of White noise Admire his split personality: his story focuses on an academic (Adam Driver) who teaches Hitler studies at a university. While its first half is scathingly satirical – a typical family grappling with the pressures of consumerism – the third act wallows in its characters’ dark obsessions (one of the reasons critic Travis Andrews put it on his bucket list). unfilmable books).

Of course, movies like White noise and Babylon pose formidable challenges to the public. Ticket buyers tacitly engage in long, demanding narratives, rather than playing streamer audience leafing games. This kind of loyalty carried on into Hollywood’s golden age, when its “usual audience” loyally supported mainstream releases. Could this happen again at a time when moviegoers are reassessing their expectations?