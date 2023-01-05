Cheap trick to perfrom in Tulsa | Culture & Leisure





TULSA Celebrating 47 years together, classic rock pioneers Cheap Trick take the stage at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Jan. 6. Cheap Trick is an undisputed American institution, loved around the world since 1974 for its instantly recognizable and hugely influential brand of pop rock n roll. The band Robin Zander on vocals and rhythm guitar, Rick Nielsen on lead guitar, Tom Petersson on bass and Daxx Nielsen on drums are true pioneers with an unrivaled streak of certified classic tracks from Hes A Whore, California Man and Dream Police in Surrender and I Want You to Want Me. In 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the group and the pioneering sound that earned them $20 million in total record sales and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications. In May 2018, the band released their single The Summer Looks Good On You. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers co-produced the electrifying rocker alongside their longtime collaborator, Grammy Award winner Julian Raymond. The song was the first look at the band’s 20th studio album, In Another World, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart when it was released in 2021. The record also bowed to No. 1 on the chart. independent albums from the record label. , and the albums’ single Light Up The Fire peaked at No. 1 on the Classic Rock Radio chart. For more information on Cheap Trick, visit www.CheapTrick.com. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information about upcoming concerts at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar can be found online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

